DOD Outdoors' Memorial Day sale has some unique picks – here are 5 expert-picked deals

Are you familiar with DOD Outdoors? No? Now, you are! With origins in Japan, DOD makes products for those who favor thoughtful design, style, and quality. Expect quirky yet highly functional pieces, like the Rocket wood-fired footbath. The company's Memorial Day sale is now on, with $$$ of discounts on tents, sleeping gear, apparel, and more!

Established nearly 30 years ago, DOD Outdoors is famous for its camping chairs, pop-up tents, and cooking equipment. And, of course, its design approach, which often has a lateral thinking approach. Here are our five favorite items from the sale: 

Pour Over and Chill Set: was $59, now $47 (save 20%)
A must-have for coffee connoisseurs! This glass fiber set combines a trivet with a drip stand so you can enjoy high-quality beverages at the campsite in the morning. And let's face it: nothing soothes the soul more than a good coffee after a night spent under the blanket of the stars!

Rocket Submarine Footbath: was $169, now $84 (save 50%)
Probably our favorite pick from the lot is this wood-fired footbath. Made from stainless steel, the Rocket includes a bathtub, rocket stove, chimney, and trivet – all in one! DOD Outdoors claims the design creates high thermal efficiency, efficiently boiling water in approximately 30 minutes.

Tsuku Base Tent: was $699, now $419 (save 40%)
Take your glamping to the next level with this awesome base tent. The polycotton ceiling and polyester walls are durable enough to use all year round, and there is plenty of room inside, thanks to the square layout and tall side poles.

Popular Guy Case: was $29, now $23 (save 20%)
We love the name of this handy storage box. Weighing only 4.18 Ibs (1.9 kg), the Popular Guy Case has a 7.9-gallon storage capacity and can be stacked. Also ideal for home use. Please bear in mind that this isn't a cool box! 'Only' a durable, handy storage receptacle.

Beetle Fire Pit: was $69, now $49 (save 20%)
Want to enjoy a lovely campsite firepit but are concerned about how to contain it? The Beetle Fire Pit is the answer. Quick to assemble, it features a 20-inch diameter disc big enough for larger pieces of firewood. No matter how safe it is to use, please don't leave campsite fires unattended!

