DJI Air 2S drone has had a big Amazon price-drop ahead of Black Friday

The DJI Air 2S sits right at the top of our best drone ranking, and right now there's a hot deal on that means it's slightly less painful on the wallet. Head to Amazon to pick up the drone with £100 off. This drone scored a full five stars in our DJI Air 2S review, thanks to its outstanding camera, advanced in-flight features, four-sided obstacle avoidance and compact, lightweight build. That first point is thanks to this little drone's one-inch Sony CMOS sensor, which produces pin-sharp 20MP images (in RAW, JPEG and HDR) and broadcast-quality video.

Okay, so at a discounted price of just under it's still not exactly cheap (for that, you want our best budget drone guide). But £100 off is not to be sniffed at, and it's the only retailer with a discount on at the moment. For more early offers, head to our roundup of the best Black Friday deals or our A-Z Black Friday sales guide.

DJI Air 2S drone: was £899, now £799 at Amazon (save £100)

The DJI Air 2S represents, in our opinion, the pinnacle of drone design. It delivers outrageously sharp stills and pristine video in 5.4K, and packs a plethora of advanced in-flight features. It's also compact, lightweight and boasts 4-sided obstacle avoidance.

Don't be confused by the 'S' moniker – this drone is a major upgrade over its predecessor, the DJI Mavic Air 2 (see how it compares to its predecessor in this DJI Air 2S vs DJI Mavic Air 2 faceoff). Amongst the standout upgrades are ActiveTrack 4.0, DJI's ‘follow me’ feature that's incredibly well tuned, and Spotlight 2.0, which helps produce incredible cinematic shots while you control the drone's flight path.

The Air 2S is currently the most recent addition to the DJI drone lineup, but not for long – this week sees the launch of the much-anticipated DJI Mavic 3 Pro, due to arrive on Friday 5 Nov.

