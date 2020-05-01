Disney face masks are here! Choose from all your favourite characters

It was only a matter of time before big brands started getting in on the the face mask action. News has reached our ears that Disney has created its own range of face masks based around some of its most-loved characters, taken from classic Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

They're available to preorder now from the DisneyStore, but you'll need to wait a little while before you get your hands on one – they're due to officially go on sale by 29 June. If you need something quicker, head to our guide to where to buy a face mask right now, or explore how to make your own face mask.

The reusable, washable masks are designed to be family friendly, with Small, Medium, and Large sizes to suit children as well as adults. They also comply with the FDA's recommendations for non-surgical face masks. Whatever you're into, there's a set to suit you (and if the parents reading are having trouble getting there kids to don a mask, this could do the trick).

Scroll through the range using the arrows below.

Disney is doing its bit for the overall pandemic response effort too: profits from the sales of these face masks will be going to Medshare (up to $1 million, from now until the end of September 2020). As well as offering these face masks to buy, Disney is also donating one million cloth face masks to children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the US.