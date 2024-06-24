Dior’s new La D de Dior watches are gemstone-studded miniature masterpieces

QUICK SUMMARY Dior has just revealed a new limited edition collection of the La D de Dior. The two new watches, called the La D de Dior Diorama, are inspired by miniature scenes and feature multiple gemstones including mother-of-pearl, emeralds, opals and more.

Dior has just revealed two new variations of its popular La D de Dior collection. Called the La D De Dior Diorama, the two watches are an artistic reproduction of a miniature scene, and feature stunning gemstones for a touch of luxury.

Created in 2003, the La D de Dior collection is a beautiful combination of high end jewellery and Swiss watchmaking. The watches are most notable for their petite circular face and minimalist dial, featuring hour and minute hands and simple studded markers. Where the sparkle and creativity comes in is typically on the bezel and strap, where you often see cut diamonds or geometric patterns.

But the new limited edition La D de Dior Diorama watches are the perfect example of women’s watches that look like wearable pieces of art . Created with French jewellery designer, Victoire de Castellane, the classic La D de Dior has been reimagined as a diorama or a miniature scene (hence the name). Each timepiece is inspired by Dior's iconic Toile de Jouy motif, and designed to evoke the wooded landscapes, flora and fauna of Milly-la-Forêt.

Two watches make up the new La D de Dior Diorama collection, and each use a stunning array of gemstones and colours. Both watches have a similar pattern, featuring deer, a rabbit, trees and leaves, with round-cut diamonds around the bezel. Aside from the jewelled decorations, the dial is kept simple with just hour and minute hands to tell the time.

(Image credit: Dior)

The first La D de Dior Diorama features two deer in chrysoprase and a rabbit in mother-of-pearl. Green, blue and yellow gold add pops of colour to the watch, including a yellow gold engraved tree with opal leaves and a marquise-cut emerald set tree. The entire design of the watch’s dial is painted by hand, making it a true miniature masterpiece.

The second La D de Dior Diorama has a pink colour palette, featuring a pink gold dial set with round-cut diamonds. The deer is showcased in chalcedony with a mother-of-pearl rabbit, pink gold tree with mother-of-pearl leaves, a marquise-cut pink sapphire tree with spessartite and pink opal. Both watches are complete with a simple black strap to let the dial be the star of the show.

For more Dior watch news, check out our hands on with the Gem Dior and the hands on with the Dior Chiffre Rouge .