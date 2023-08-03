Develop your six-pack in just six minutes with these four bodyweight exercises

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ab exercises can sometimes feel like a bit of a chore, but when your goal is to build a six-pack you've got to grit your teeth and get them done. Abdominal muscles take time to develop too, so you’ll want plenty of quick exercises you can do throughout the week, so you can switch things up and not get bored. This particular one is super speedy; it takes six minutes and only has four different exercises, so you’ll be able to easily squeeze it in a couple of times a week to your busy schedule.

As well as doing exercises to strengthen the abdominals, it's important you’re eating a well-balanced, nutritious diet. It won’t matter how many ab workouts you do, if you have strong abdominal muscles that are covered by a layer of body fat then they’re not going to be visible. For your abs to pop through you therefore need to have a low body fat percentage, which means losing weight healthily . Do this and work your abs consistently over a decent period of time and you’ll be well on your way to getting a six-pack.

This circuit workout is completely floor-based, so make sure you have an exercise mat for some extra support and comfort. You’ll also want to grab your pair of best workout shoes too, as there are a couple of high intensity exercises, and wearing some will help you perform the exercise better, therefore reducing the likelihood of injury. You’ll do each of the four exercises for 30 seconds. Once you’ve completed them all you get a 30 second break, before repeating the workout one more time. Here’s what you’ll be doing:

Side plank and oblique crunch (30 secs each side)

Ab Bike crunches

Straight Leg Raise with Hip Lift

Mountain Climbers