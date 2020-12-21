Cyberpunk 2077 update is LIVE: you might want to hold off on that refund!

Cyberpunk 2077 console players have been stiffed with a borked version of the game, and CD Projekt is scrambling to remedy the disaster, releasing a very rough roadmap of upcoming patches.

The information is by no means as detailed as we'd like, but it's the first step in the right direction, and at least gives us an idea of when we can expect fixes to go live.

The studio reaffirmed its intentions to fix the game on PS4 and Xbox One no matter the cost, and gave us an outline of the road ahead, and has just dropped hotfix 1.05 which should iron out some of the kinks. You can read more details below.

As of December 14, when it released a statement on the matter, CD Projekt has already deployed its 'first round of updates' in hotfix 1.04. The full list of changes is detailed on the site, but it includes eliminating certain quest bugs, fixing an issue with weapon crafting, improved stability with crash fixes, and most importantly, "modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms."

Console players specifically got "improved reflections quality" to get rid of the smudge effect. The abbreviated notes for the console version are below:

Improved car and vehicle streaming

Fixed preview in weapon crafting

Fixed missing animations in cut scenes

Fixed various quest issues

Improved reflections on PS4 [and Xbox One] console

Improved stability

Hotfix 1.05 is now live, and rolled a day before the December 21 deadline. That should be great news for those of you who have opted to wait for patches rather than get a refund, and it comes just in time for the holidays!

The full list of patch notes is available on the Cyberpunk 2077 website, and they#re extensive! There are quest, gameplay, visual, UI, and performance and stability fixes for all platforms, as well as PC, and console specific changes.

Obviously, it's the console versions that are a mess, so we've listed the console-specific patch notes below, but it's worth having a read of the reams of notes if you want to get into the nitty gritty of it all, but one of the major problems with the game crashing should have been resolved, so that's the abridged version.

Improved image sharpness with Chromatic Aberration and Film Grain on

Settings should no longer reset to default after several game session restarts

Fixed visual issues occurring during the transition between The Heist and Love Like Fire

Corrected the look of several vehicles

[Xbox] Entering combat while Synaptic Accelerator is active no longer ends in player health bar not being displayed

[Xbox] Game no longer becomes unresponsive when signing out from a profile when the controller disconnection message is visible

Telemetry consent request will appear once more due to an earlier issue with settings reset.

Fixed an issue whereby it was possible to fall down the elevator shaft in Megabuilding H8 in Automatic Love

Patch #1 – January

This is the first of two large updates planned for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, which are also the versions being played on PS5 and Xbox Series X while we wait for the new-gen console versions to roll out in 2021 – hopefully alongside these last-gen patches.

We'll be getting a rundown of what the patch will do before it rolls out, but that's alll we have to go on for now.

Patch #2 – February

This is second (and possibly final) big update for Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 and Xbox One versions. Together with patch #1, CD Projekt says they "should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles."

We don't have an exact date or details yet, but we'll keep you posted!

Where to buy PlayStation 5 : PS5 restock US, UK and AUS guide (updated TODAY)

: PS5 restock US, UK and AUS guide (updated TODAY) Where to buy Xbox Series X: restock guide for US, UK, and AUS (updated TODAY)

The developer is keen to point out these updates won't make the last-gen version look "like it’s running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now."

That's the game we were expecting, in all honesty, and it's not what was delivered, so hopefully the feedback from the studio will help smooth things over with gamers.

If you don't want to wait for the patches and would prefer to get a refund, make sure you deal with that before December 21!