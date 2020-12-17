CD Projekt: Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 and Xbox One fixes incoming, whatever the cost

Cyberpunk 2077 has launched at last, and while it looks stunning on PC, it's a mess on console. But CD Projekt has committed to fixing the botched PS4 and Xbox One version, no matter the cost.

As it stands, the studio is encouraging disgruntled players to request refunds if they're not happy, although this isn't going as smoothly as it would like; retailers have their own refund policies to adhere to, and when it comes to digital copies of the game, Microsoft and Sony's responses seem to depend on the customer service advisor you deal with – judging by anecdotes from social media – with some customers being refused refunds altogether.

An emergency investor call took place this week, to address the elephant in the room, and the cost of the PS4 and Xbox One patches was addressed. To give the situation some context, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders covered the cost of development and marketing, and the company has already seen a profit on the title.

CFO Piotr Nielubowicz declined to comment on the actual figures that would involved to fix last-gen versions of the game, but stated that "the cost of patching the game is irrelevant" compared to what the studio has already spent on development. Nielubowicz added that CD Projekt "made a promise to gamers" and will do everything in its power to stick to it.

The company has also come under scrutiny for crunch during development, and with a slew of patches promised, as well some big ones set for January and February, CEO and president, Adam Kiciński, reaffirmed that the staff are "tired", and that "regardless of the situation and regardless of patches, we will not simply continue working as before; our people need to rest a bit."

The studio has found itself drawing warranted ire from console gamers post-launch, especially as the title doesn't perform that much better on PS5 and Xbox Series X – unsurprising, given that it's the last-gen version, with the current gen version coming some time next year, as a free upgrade for those who have purchased the game for PS4 or Xbox One already.

So you can either hang on to your copy of Cyberpunk 2077 and wait for the patches to start rolling out, or attempt to get a refund through where it was purchased, or failing that, CD Projekt itself, by December 21.