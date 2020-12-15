Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 and Xbox One refunds REFUSED by Sony and Microsoft

Cyberpunk 2077 has finally released after multiple delays, but the launch has been a rocky one as the true extent of the console bugs are coming to light, and gamers are clamoring for refunds – but Sony and Microsoft are refusing to play ball.

CD Projekt has already issued a statement on console refunds, giving the greenlight because the PS4 and Xbox One versions are totally borked. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions aren't faring much better, given that they're stuck with the last-gen version of the title until the 2021 next-gen console release.

Gamers who want a Cyberpunk 2077 refund been instructed to use the PSN and Xbox refund system for digital copies, and for boxed versions, to visit the retailer. The studio has said that if retailers refuse to cooperate, gamers can instead send an email to helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com. The cut-off for applying for a refund is Monday, December 21.

UK retailer GAME was reportedly refusing to give out refunds on the title, and now things have gone from bad to worse, with Sony and Microsoft outright refusing to refund digital copies in some instances.

Cyberpunk 2077 console players who are trying to get their digital download refunded are being met with messages from Sony reps telling them that if the game had been downloaded it's ineligible for a refund.

In another instance, a rep denied the refund for the same reason, and advised that the customer sit tight and wait for the February patch to fix it.

Evidently, the studio may not have run this by Sony or Microsoft before telling a multitude of gamers that they can simply get a refund.

Sony's refund policy is limited to faulty products only if you've already downloaded or streamed it. If you've not done either of those things, you have 14 days from the date of purchase to get a refund.

Microsoft's refund policy is a bit more lenient, stating that it understands that "there may be extenuating circumstances" in some circumstances.

Either way, try your luck with wherever you bought the game from first, and then drop CD Projekt an email if you don't have any luck. Be quick about it though! You only have until Monday, December 21 to get your request in.

Today's best Cyberpunk 2077 deals Reduced Price Cyberpunk 2077 PC CDKeys £49.99 £38.89 View Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) BRAND... eBay £46.95 View Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) Amazon £49.99 View Cyberpunk 2077, PS4 John Lewis & Partners £49.99 View Show More Deals

Source: Metro