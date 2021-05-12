Could this Lego Friends Apartments BE any cooler?

For fans of the Friends TV show, the new Lego set of the Friends Apartments is like pizza is to Joey – irresistible. The show which ran from 1994 to 2003 over 10 seasons and 235 episodes has millions of fans across the world, most of whom know every inch of the apartments across the hall from each other where most of the episodes (not in Central Perk) played out.

Compared to the Central Perk Lego set that launched in 2019, the Friends Apartments is far more intricate. This 2048-piece Lego set has all the details, from Joey and Chandler’s recliners and Fussball table to the canoe and Thanksgiving turkey. It also comes with mini-figures of all six friends, Rachel, Ross, Joey, Chandler, Monica and Phoebe – and Janice, for good measure.

There are lots of props that allow you to recreate some of the classic scenes and, like the Central Perk set, it features studio lights above the set to make you feel like you’re in the live audience. But this set isn’t for kids to play with – after all, most Friends fans are probably well into their 30s and 40s these days.



(Image credit: Lego)

No, this set is very much for the adults, in the same way that many of the Star Wars Lego and higher-priced sets are. In fact, it’s listed as being for 18+. It’s more likely to take pride of place on a bookshelf than be a regular play toy (at least while people are watching).

While this looks like a great set, my only criticism is with the mini characters. Yes, you can work out who’s who but with the generic Lego faces, you might struggle to name them out of context.

I’m sure it’s no coincidence that this has been released just months before we expect to finally see the Friends Reunion special is set to air, and it certainly makes this a topical set. Priced at around $150 (approx £107/AU$190) from the Lego store, it’s a little dearer than the coffee shop scene but for a true Friends fan, it’s a must.