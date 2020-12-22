Epic Games Store's free games has leaked and we're in for a treat

Epic Games is getting into the festive spirit with 15 days of free games, running alongside its holiday sale, and while the titles have been kept under wraps, we've gotten a sneak peek thanks to a leaked list doing the rounds.

The promo kicked off on December 17, with a new freebie rolling out every day, available to download for just 24 hours. So far, we've seen some solid games, including Oddworld: New N Tasty, Cities: Skylines, The Long Dark, Defense Grid 1, and the fantastic Alien: Isolation (which is still available for a few hours), and if the leak is accurate, we've got some corkers coming up!

This got sent to me a few hours ago, I wasn't sure if it's real or not.But now, as New 'n' Tasty leaked to come out today, this list is most likely true. Still take it as a grain of salt. I'll give you more info where it's from. pic.twitter.com/0vTNgMec3nDecember 18, 2020

A tweet was spotted that has tipped us off as to what's in store, and while we'd advise that you don't take it as gospel, it seems to be on the nose so far. According to the list, we can expect to see:

Metro 2033

Tropico 5

Inside

Darkest Dungeon

My Time in Portia

Night in the Woods

Stranded Deep

Solitairica

Torchlight 2

Jurassic World Evolution

Metro 2033 is a great FPS title, set in a post-apocalyptic Moscow, and errs on the side of survival horror, so it's perfect for a pandemic Christmas lock-in. The 'mystery game' on Epic's website unlocks in a handful of hours, so we'll soon see if the leaked list carries on its winning streak.

My Time in Portia is another highlight, and another post-apocalyptic entry – although you wouldn't know it to look at it! Gameplay is focused on settling into a new town, gathering resources, exploring, and engaging in the odd bout of combat. There's a touch of Harvest Moon, and Rune Factory in there, so if you're all done with Animal Crossing and need another colorful world full of welcoming inhabitants to escape into, this is it.

To add a game to your library, you need to claim it in the 24-hour window it's available in. After that, it's yours forever, so make sure you log in, or sign up, so you don't miss out.

Even if you don't own a gaming rig right now, you can easily amass a solid lineup of games in the event that you do some day, saving future you some cash, which will be much appreciated after dropping all that money on a new PC!