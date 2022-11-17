Chris Hemsworth's Centr Essentials Kit coming to Walmart this Black Friday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Chris Hemsworth's Centr (opens in new tab), the holistic wellness and fitness lifestyle app founded by Thor himself, is launching a brand new Fitness Essentials Kit and beginner program this holiday season at Walmart (opens in new tab).

Offering an excellent starting point for newcomers looking to get in shape, as well as a perfect support set for those deep into their workout routines, the new Fitness Essentials Kit provides a basic all-in-one set of workout equipment for at-home exercises.

Complete with some of the best home gym equipment (opens in new tab) necessary, the essentials kit includes three fabric loop bands, five tube bands with handles, yoga mat, shaker bottle, and a three month subscription to Centr. The new Centr Fitness Essentials Kit works well with almost any workout routine, but pairs perfectly with the Centr workout programs.

The Centr Fitness Essentials Kit comes with everything you need for at-home workout success. (Image credit: Centr)

Along with the new Fitness Essentials Kit, a new beginners program will soon be available on the Centr app. Aptly titled Centr Begin, the new three-week starter program features three 15 to 12 minute workouts each week designed to help newcomers start on the right foot in their fitness journey.

“Centr is all about becoming the best possible versions of ourselves. No matter your starting point, this is about living healthier and happier for the long term-and there’s no better time to get going than today,” say Founder of Centr, Chris Hemsworth. As someone whose still in the early stages if his own fitness journey, the man himself says it best.

The Centr app paired with the new Fitness Essentials Kit is an excellent starting point for anyone looking to live happier, healthier lives. Not only for yourself, but for friends and family as well. The timing of the new Centr Fitness Essentials kit and Centr Begin programs make them great holiday gifts for those with the New Year's resolutions of getting back into shape.

Our own fitness expert Matt Kollat gave Chris Hemsworth's Centr (opens in new tab) app a run for it's money, and had nothing but good things to say about it. Essentially an all-in-one way to plan both your workouts as well as meal options, the Centr app "takes the weight off your shoulders of having to put your own plan together."

The Centr Fitness Essentials Kit, which includes everything needed to start your fitness journey with Center, – including a three month subscription to Centr – will be available exclusively at Walmart starting November 25th and retails for $89. The new Centr Begin will also be available starting on the same date.

