Chilly's water bottles have big Amazon Prime Day discounts

Deals, deals, deals: That's the motto Amazon is being to its Prime Day deals festivities this year, an event so huge it now covers two full days of discounts. We're tracking all the best bargains throughout today and tomorrow to find you awesome things for less. Case in point: Chilly's fantastic water bottles are just £13! These are some of the best reusable water bottles around.

Chilly's have developed a solid reputation for two things: the quality of their water bottles, which is superb, and the distinctive thin-top design, alongside some fantastic collaborations on the artwork. The bottles are leak-proof with no sweating and can keep things cold for over 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours.

We're huge fans of metal water bottles in the T3 office, both for the environmental reasons and because having a cool sip of water is second to none. As such, we're big advocates for Chilly's, which offer a functional design that can easily be spiced up with some cool artwork and different styles, like the matte finish.

If you're looking to keep your tea or coffee warm as winter rolls around, you could definitely do worse than bagging a Chilly's bottle with Amazon's Prime Day discount.

Chilly's Bottles (500ml) | £20 £13 from Amazon

Amazon Prime Day isn't all about getting discounts on big tech items – although a big part of it is that – and saving 35% on Chilly's Bottles is a good example. Choose your perfect size and design on Amazon and save money.View Deal

So, if you're looking to get into the metal water bottle game, or upgrade from your trusty sidekick, Chilly's are offering some very compelling deals for Prime Day.

