Check your Garmin – Fenix and Forerunner owners just got some cool free updates

Garmin has announced a host of features coming to several of its most important watch series in a software update. Watches on the list include the Garmin Fenix 7, Garmin Epix Gen 2, Garmin Enduro 2, Garmin Forerunner 955, Garmin Forerunner 255, the Tactix 7 and the recently-released second-generation Marq luxury series.

Running power is the biggest upgrade of the lot. While Garmin has offered running power stats since 2017, the old method required the use of a heart rate strap. This new one does not. You'll see running power stats with the watch alone.

Our Garmin Enduro 2 asked us if we wanted to use running power a couple of days ago, so we've already had a chance to test drive it on a couple of workouts. It adds another screen to your workout view, one that, by default, displays current power, average power, pace and the workout timer.

Running power is measured in watts, and it’s effectively another target you can set while running. As power has been a thing in the Garmin universe for some time, you can already create custom workouts that set a specific power range as a workout goal.

Can Garmin's grade adjusted pace cope with inclines such as this? (Image credit: Garmin )

Our Enduro 2 has also gained Morning Report, the feature that displays your sleep time and quality, training readiness, the day’s suggested workout and the weather when you wake up. This version of Morning Report debuted in the Forerunner 255 and 955, so this is only a new feature in watches like the Enduro 2 and Fenix 7.

The rest of the new stuff we have not had a chance to try out first-hand yet, like Garmin's grade-adjusted pace. This shows a pace that takes inclines and downhill sections into account. The Nextfork mode is coming to more watches, too, having made its debut in the Enduro 2.

Garmin’s Ultrarun mode will now automatically log time spent at an aid station or checkpoint, so you don’t have to manually pause to avoid throwing off your stats. There’s a new Disc Golf mode — a sport Garmin’s announcement has literally introduced us to for the first time. And Backcountry Snowboard has been added, joining Backcountry Ski.

Garmin officially announced this slew of software updates yesterday, but the roll-out clearly began beforehand, given our experience with the already-updated Enduro 2. Sync your watch using Garmin Connect to check if the update is available for your watch.

Garmin also announced an update for its Garmin Edge 1040 and Garmin Edge Explore 2 cycling computers which adds live event sharing, support for motivation-boosting messages sent from friends and — for Edge 1040 only — daily suggested workouts and training tips.

