Cheap Oral-B electric toothbrush deal at AO.com cuts £230 off its price

The January sales are in full swing and the AO.com January sale is full of top deals across the store, including fridge freezers, laptops, coffee machines, TVs and more. One of the best deals from their January sale is on the Oral-B iO6 electric toothbrush which is currently 67% off.

The Oral-B iO6 electric toothbrush has been given a huge price cut down to £110. This is the cheapest price this electric toothbrush has ever been from AO.com, beating out other big retailers.

The Oral-B iO series is Oral-B’s best ever clean due to its revolutionary magnetic iO technology. While the iO6 is not the most recent model from the series, it’s still an impressive toothbrush that improves dental hygiene, health and teeth whiteness.

To shop the Oral-B iO6 electric toothbrush at an amazing discounted price, click the link above or head to the AO.com January sale for more deals. If you want to know more about this electric toothbrush and why you need to take advantage of this deal, keep reading for all the details.

Save £230 on the Oral-B iO6 electric toothbrush and take your dental care to the next level. This toothbrush gives users whiter teeth, healthier gums and an overall professional clean. Available in black, grey and pink.

Why you should buy the Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush

The Oral-B iO6 electric toothbrush is part of the iO series from Oral-B. This is Oral-B’s most advanced series as it uses iO technology, artificial intelligence and 3D teeth tracking to give a deep, gentle and professional clean.

iO technology combines the Oral-B signature round brush head with micro-vibrating bristles. This combination leaves the mouth feeling cleaner and encourages healthy gums. The interactive display on the toothbrush gives feedback to its user as they brush. This includes power ups, 5 personalised brushing modes and you’ll get a smile when you’ve finished brushing. The 3D teeth tracking comes with AI and this monitors how you clean your teeth. The display works alongside it and guides you to cleaning parts of your mouth that are missing out or need a deeper clean.

In addition to its many features, the Oral-B iO6 has a smart pressure sensor which lets you know how hard you’re brushing. This helps prevent damage to the gums and enamel, and is especially helpful if you’re someone who can push too hard with either a manual or electric toothbrush. The toothbrush will also let you know if the brush head needs replacing and how much battery you have left. The battery typically lasts for 16 days and a charger and travel case comes with this package.

Overall, if you’re someone who wants to improve and take better care of their dental hygiene, the Oral-B iO6 is a great model to start with – and it’s only £110 in the AO.com January sale.