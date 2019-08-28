Cheap big screen 4K TV deal: this huge 70-inch Sony is $900 off in the Walmart Labor Day sales

The winter is coming and that means it's the perfect time to upgrade to a new 4K TV with a big screen so you can enjoy movies and games as the nights draw in. With the Labor Day sales in full swing now is an even better time to upgrade. We've just spotted this massive 70" 4K Sony Bravia TV for a massive $900 off at Walmart. In deal terms, that's Black Friday level of goodness for a quality TV set from a premium brand.

In short, you're looking at an awesome TV at a ridiculously low price so you might want to jump on this one before it inevitably sells out or the sale ends.

Sony 70" 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV | Was $1,998.00 | Now $1,098.00 | Save $900 at Walmart

This Sony 4K HDR TV is a Netflix Recommended TV – that means it has been chosen for its optimised performance, cutting-edge smart features, and easy app access. Because this is an Android-powered TV it has Chromecast built-in so you can cast Netflix, YouTube and numerous other apps straight from your phone or laptop.View Deal

Why you should buy the 70-inch Sony Bravia XBR70X830F

This Sony 70" Class Bravia 4K (2160P) Ultra HD HDR Android Smart LED TV (XBR70X830F) offers both 4K definition and High Dynamic Range (HDR), the combination of which results in crystal clear, lifelike detail.

Not only will 4K footage look stunning on this TV but Sony's upscaling tech uses two powerful image improvement databases to make even non 4K images look awesome. The same goes for non HDR quality images as this TV features Sony's 4K HDR Processor X1 to remaster non-HDR content to near 4K HDR.

And you'd expect from a smart TV, you get streaming services from the likes of Google Play, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Video and HBO Now, and you can control it with your Google Assistant or Alexa device.