Adidas backpacks: 8 essential styles for school, college, or the gym

The summer holidays are almost over, boo! But I think we can all agree there’s nothing better than going back to school with a brand-new Adidas backpack. Whether you’re looking to make a fashion statement or want something practical to get you through the term, there’s plenty of options to choose from this time of year.

Adidas is a popular brand with their widely recognisable three-stripe design that’s love by boys and girls the world over. Adidas is a brand perfect for those with an active lifestyle, so whether you need a backpack to fit your football boots in or a backpack to keep your laptop safe on your cycle to school, they’ve got a style to suit you.

We’ve rounded up our top 8 Adidas backpacks for all your back to school needs:

Adidas Originals Trefoil logo backpack in black | ASOS | Was £25.00 | Now £20.00

This original backpack from Adidas will never get old. The perfect size for your everyday school essentials such as books and lunch, this backpack is durable and sure to last the school year. With padded straps, front pocket and an easy zip-top closure, this backpack is simple yet effective and is guaranteed to stay in style for the duration of the coming school year.View Deal

Adidas Linear Core Graphic, Unisex Adults’ Backpack, Multicolour | Amazon | £29.50

With a twist on the original Adidas backpack, the Linear Core Graphic backpack is a popular choice this autumn for both girls and boys. This backpack is slightly larger and longer in size, making it the ideal shape for a laptop or larger school books. The design is funky and bright, so if you want to be a little different this year, this backpack is sure to make you stand out from the crowd. The zip top closure is nicely hidden by the outer material and while it doesn’t feature a front pocket like the original design, it does have a mesh side pocket so you can keep your water handy on the go.View Deal

Adidas Climacool Team Strength Backpack| Amazon | £76.75

If you’re looking for something strong and sturdy for your studies this year, then the Adidas Climacool Team Strength Backpack has got you covered. With a 35-litre capacity and a dedicated laptop sleeve, this backpack is for students who mean business. It is compatible with 13, 15 and 17- inch laptops and it has a load spring at the top of the straps which is designed to reduce the weight on your back and shoulders, making it super comfy (ideal for longer commutes). It also has an insulated pocket at the side for hot drinks, perfect for taking your morning coffee on the go. View Deal

Adidas Field Hockey Backpack | Amazon | £71.55

Sports players need this Adidas backpack in their lives. From its dedicated shoe storage to its Climacool side pocket for storing hot and cold drinks, this backpack will see you through those winter after school training sessions. We love the bright blue design with orange detailing, and it also features multiple outer front pockets for easy access to your accessories and it has a deep zip opening at the top which makes it easier to reach items at the bottom of your backpack. View Deal

Adidas Originals 3D geometric mini backpack in cream | Adidas | £34.95

Adidas isn’t just reserved for sports practice. The style-conscious will love this pale pink twist on the original Adidas backpack, with an added geometric design which gives it a three-dimensional feel. It is a smaller version of the original, so only large enough for the essentials (not suitable for laptop or large books), but you’re sure to turn heads on the first day back to school with this cool design. It has adjustable straps for comfort and a standard zip-up fastening to keep your belongings safe.View Deal

Adidas Perfomance Climacool Kid's School Gym Bag Backpack Deep Pink/Orange | Amazon | £17.95

This 9-lire capacity Adidas backpack would make the perfect back to school bag for kids, or alternatively could be used as a gym backpack. Featuring Climacool padded straps for ultimate comfort and breathability and two zip-closing compartments for easy access, this simple yet stylish backpack is great value for money. It’s water resistant and comes in a cute pink and peach design. View Deal

Adidas Dillon Backpack | Amazon | £91.21

This backpack means business. With a dedicated media safe pocket, not to mention plenty of other little pockets for all your gadgets and gizmos, this backpack will send you back to school more organised than ever before. Its design is simple and timeless, it’s 17 x 12 x 11 inches in size, with mesh panels for breathability and contoured and padded shoulder straps for ultimate comfort. This bag’s versatility will take you from school, to the gym, right through to weekends away. View Deal

Adidas Classic 3s Sackpack Bag | Amazon | £21.23

The Adidas Sackpack is a throwback to the days of draw-sting backpacks, and this one is super stylish. Made of durable 600d polyester with an easy cinch drawstring closure this backpack is ideal for everyday use with enough capacity to fit your daily items into. It comes in three colours including Black and Gold, Dust Pink and true Blue, and features both a zippered front pocket and a hidden pocket with a soft lining for valuables.View Deal

If you didn't find what you're looking for here, check out the links below for a full selection of Adidas backpacks:

Liked this?