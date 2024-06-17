Carl Pei teases huge free Nothing Phone upgrade

Quick Summary Popular Android phone manufacturer Nothing has just shown off its next-gen software. Nothing OS 3 is set to arrive later this year, and looks to focus on customisation.

When it comes to the best Android phones on the market, many of the names you hear about are probably quite recognisable. The market is mostly comprised of household name brands, making it easier to pick from a vast array of options.

Still, that doesn't mean that a new player can't enter the market. One of the most noteworthy examples in recent times came from Nothing. Kicking off with the Nothing Phone (1), the brand came out swinging with great specs and a reasonable price tag.

Since then, Nothing has released a further two devices. Those include the flagship Nothing Phone (2) and their more updated cheap phone, the Nothing Phone (2a).

Part of the charm for the brand is their signature operating system. It's sleek and minimal design is a perfect match for their stylish hardware – and now, we've had a first look at the next-gen Nothing OS 3.

That's come straight from brand CEO, Carl Pei, who shared them on Twitter. Three images were shared, with two showing off the system itself, while another appeared to describe a function on a design level.

So, what can we gleam from the leak? Well, a few things. First, there are a whole range of customisation options coming to the lock screen. That includes a range of different clock faces, with an edge-to-edge analog clock seeming to be the pick of the bunch.

There also appears to be an expanded widget area on the device. That should give users some added customisation options, allowing them to make their device exactly as they'd like it.

There's no concrete idea of when the software will launch yet. Pei mentions in his tweets that a further announcement is coming in September, though there is no further detail than that.

One potential clue could be spotted in the images, though. Each of the devices showed a date of the 25th of October. Now that might be a random date, but it could also be a sly indication of when the software will hit the market.

If we want to know more, we'll have to keep a close eye on further details over the coming months.