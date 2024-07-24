Canyon's 4th generation Aeroad is a road bike engineered for champions

What happens when over 50 WorldTour pros and their mechanics tell Canyon exactly what they want? You get the 4th generation Aeroad.

Designed to endure the toughest races, Canyon's latest road bike sensation features reinforced carbon layup in critical areas and meticulous mechanical details, ensuring it handles everything from sprints to cobblestones.

The star of the show is the PACE Bar, which is short for Performance Adaptive Cockpit Ecosystem. This innovative system allows riders to swap out handlebar drops in minutes, choosing between Classic Drops and Aero Drops.

The latter is tailor-made for pros and pedal-pushing amateurs and offers a more aggressive flared form, reducing the rider’s frontal surface and saving up to 14 watts when it counts.

Canyon completely reworked the aero frame with a larger profile top tube to boost stiffness and agility for better handling. The front end was made narrower to help the Aeroad slice through the air better than a paper aeroplane.

The Aeroad is simple to set up and maintain, thanks to features like hermetically sealed premium headset bearings and high-strength T25 stainless steel and titanium screws.

The new Aeroad range includes six models, all featuring Shimano Di2 or SRAM AXS groupsets across two platforms: the Aeroad CFR and Aeroad CF SLX. CFR models use the finest carbon, ensuring WorldTour-level lightness, toughness, and stiffness.

The CF SLX models balance lightweight construction with high strength and are available in either Di2 or AXS builds with CF SLX 7 or CF SLX 8 specifications.

Both platforms boast full system integration and electronic groupsets, with power meters on all models except the AEROAD CF SLX 7 AXS.

The all-new, 4th generation Aeroad is now available exclusively at Canyon.