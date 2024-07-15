Canyon puts its best foot forward with new Tempr CFR cycling shoes

For decades, Canyon has produced some of the best road bikes available to mankind. Now, with the launch of their Tempr CFR line, they're dipping their toes into the cycling footwear market.

Designed for high-performance road racing, XC mountain biking, and gravel racing, these shoes promise to make your feet feel like they're riding first class.

To make these shoes, Canyon tapped industry veterans Carl Bird and Eric Horton of FORM8ION and teamed up with heavyweights like BOA, Solestar, and Vibram. The result? A shoe so advanced, it might as well come with a Ph.D. in speed.

If your feet have ever dreamed of being swaddled in luxury while pedalling, this is their chance. The Tempr CFR shoes aim to blend speed with comfort, ensuring your forefoot can flex and your heel stays locked in like a well-guarded secret.

Canyon's quest for perfection focused on optimising power and comfort, eliminating wasted movement, and maximising watt gain. Their PUREFIT360 insole, CFR carbon fibre internal plate, and PerformFit Wrap system all contribute to a shoe that's as powerful as it is comfortable.

The shoes are already winning accolades from elite cyclists like Petr Vakoč and Zoe Bäckstedt. There is something exciting about wearing the same gear as the pros and the Canyon Tempr CFR can help you do just that.

Tempr CFR Road shoes are available in sleek black or white, while the Off-road versions sport rugged designs in black with gum tread, grey, or white with a black tread. Both are priced at £319.95/ $329.99 (approx. AU$487), which is a small price to pay for a performance boost and stylish feet.

Available in EU sizes 36-48, you can grab a pair exclusively from Canyon UK and Canyon US. AU price and availability TBC.

