Miss out on this Canon Black Friday deal and you won't be able to see yourself eye to eye

Recently, Canon invited me to an event to try out its new vlogging camera, the Powershot V10. Although I regularly test action cameras, I wasn't sure what to expect from the compact Canon cam – but let me tell you, the more you use the Powershot V10, the more it grows on you. It fits in your pocket and can record videos in glorious 4K@30fps, perfect for YouTube and social media.

My love for Canon started years ago, well before I became a journalist. I used to own a Canon EOS 6D when I shot weddings and properties as a side hustle. Sadly, I had to sell my trusty DSLR, but this separation only strengthened my bond with Canon.

So when I started playing around with the settings in the Powershot V10, it was like coming home. I found all the options exactly where I expected them to be, and the overall user experience was spot on, too. Although Canon only recently launched the cam, the Powershot V10 is already on offer in both the UK and the US.

This bundle includes the compact Powershot V10 camera as well as a couple of dead kitties to help you record audio in windy conditions, a travel pouch, a lens cap and a protective SmallRig camera cage.

The Powershot V10 is a superb little camera that enables creators to produce content easily without the hassle of carrying around tons of equipment. Featuring a 1-inch CMOS sensor, high-quality stereo microphones and a fixed 19mm (35mm equivalent) wide-angle lens, the Powershot V10 is ready for adventure.

