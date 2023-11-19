I just bought my dream photo lens for £464 off thanks to this once-in-a-lifetime Black Friday deal

Sometimes, dreams can come true. I've been thinking about adding a zoom lens to my DSLR setup for ages, but as we all know, quality lenses with fast auto zoom and bright maximum aperture cost a pretty penny. However, thanks to this Black Friday offer, you can own one of the best new zoom lenses for nearly £500 less, making it downright unmissable!

Released earlier this year, the Samyang AF 35-150mm f2-2.8 Lens for Sony E mount is an affordable alternative to Sony's premium lenses and features a 9-blade rounded diaphragm for naturally circular bokeh. Despite the superb zoom range, which essentially integrates two of the most often used zoom lenses into one (24-70mm and 70-200mm), Samyang's lens has a fast f2-2.8 aperture and a comparatively compact form factor.

Samyang AF 35-150mm f2-2.8 Lens: was £1,319 , now £857 at Wex Photo & Video

Created for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras, the Samyang AF 35-150mm f2-2.8 Lens has a fast and accurate autofocus system, a weather-sealed design, and a digital parfocal feature that allows filmmakers to reduce shooting time and facilitate accurate and stable shooting. The lens is now £464 off – don't miss out!

Interestingly enough, the lens is also cheaper elsewhere, like at Amazon and Clifton Cameras, so clearly, it's Samyang that dropped the price, not the retailers. This also means that if you, for whatever reason, prefer to shop elsewhere than Wex Photo & Video, you can do so without sacrificing that juicy 34% discount! Check out some of your options below:

I bought mine at Clifton Cameras, but there is a slight wait there currently. If you're not in a rush, you can apply to pay in six interest-free installments over six months, which might help with budgeting.

