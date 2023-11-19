I just bought my dream photo lens for £464 off thanks to this once-in-a-lifetime Black Friday deal

Samyang's bright AF 35-150mm f2-2.8 zoom lens was launched this year, and now you can own it for one-third less

Samyang AF 35-150mm f2-2.8 Lens deal Black Friday
(Image credit: Samyang)
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
published

Sometimes, dreams can come true. I've been thinking about adding a zoom lens to my DSLR setup for ages, but as we all know, quality lenses with fast auto zoom and bright maximum aperture cost a pretty penny. However, thanks to this Black Friday offer, you can own one of the best new zoom lenses for nearly £500 less, making it downright unmissable!

Released earlier this year, the Samyang AF 35-150mm f2-2.8 Lens for Sony E mount is an affordable alternative to Sony's premium lenses and features a 9-blade rounded diaphragm for naturally circular bokeh. Despite the superb zoom range, which essentially integrates two of the most often used zoom lenses into one (24-70mm and 70-200mm), Samyang's lens has a fast f2-2.8 aperture and a comparatively compact form factor.

Samyang AF 35-150mm f2-2.8 Lens: was £1,319

Samyang AF 35-150mm f2-2.8 Lens: was £1,319, now £857 at Wex Photo & Video
Created for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras, the Samyang AF 35-150mm f2-2.8 Lens has a fast and accurate autofocus system, a weather-sealed design, and a digital parfocal feature that allows filmmakers to reduce shooting time and facilitate accurate and stable shooting. The lens is now £464 off – don't miss out!

View Deal

Interestingly enough, the lens is also cheaper elsewhere, like at Amazon and Clifton Cameras, so clearly, it's Samyang that dropped the price, not the retailers. This also means that if you, for whatever reason, prefer to shop elsewhere than Wex Photo & Video, you can do so without sacrificing that juicy 34% discount! Check out some of your options below:

I bought mine at Clifton Cameras, but there is a slight wait there currently. If you're not in a rush, you can apply to pay in six interest-free installments over six months, which might help with budgeting.

For more deals on cameras, tech, wearables and more, check out T3's Black Friday hubs, including the best Black Friday deals, the best Apple Watch deals, and the best fitness deals.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

