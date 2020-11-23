Buy treadmills online for Black Friday and November 2020: the best running machine deals available NOW

Buy treadmills online! Here are the best treadmill deals on Black Friday and for Cyber Monday too. Although the best Black Friday deals do include great offers on treadmills, it is also true that these cardio machines are in high demand so if you spot a good deal, you'd better act quickly. Below the best Black Friday treadmill offers we think worth your attention.
Thanks to Lockdown 2.0, many people won't be returning to gyms, driving the demand for the best treadmills, best exercise bikes, best elliptical trainer and best rowing machines all the way up to the stratosphere. If you want to buy a treadmill (or any decent cardio equipment), you'd better buy it sooner rather than later.
That said, now that things are returning to the 'new normal', it is getting easier to buy cardio equipment online. Unlike a few months ago when you had a few hours tops to buy the best home gym equipment when they reappeared in stock, now a whole day goes by without the best Bowflex deals disappearing in thin air.
Best Black Friday treadmill deals (US)
Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill | Was $2,399 | Now $1,599 | Save $800.99 at Best Buy
Did you know that Bowflex also did treadmills? Of course you did but now you can get one for $800 less. That's more discount than how much some no-name treadmill cost. Invest in your health the right way and get a quality treadmill from Bowflex. Who knows how long this offer is going to stay on?View Deal
ProForm Carbon T7 Treadmill | Was $999 | Now $799 | Save $200 at Best Buy
This capable treadmill features a 7" smart HD touchscreen, EKG Grip Pulse heart rate sensor, Self-Cooling 2.75 CHP Motor and a 20" x 55" tread belt. Also included is a 1-year iFit membership, for FREE! Max speed is 12 MPH and max incline is 12%. The SpaceSaver design means this treadmill can be folded up when not in use. $200 off!View Deal
Best Black Friday treadmill deals (UK)
Reebok GT40S Treadmill | Was £899.99 | Now £549.99 | Save £350 at Sports Direct
Buying treadmills from Sports Direct is something we don't recommend often but just have a look at this Reebok deal! The Reebok GT40S Treadmill features a 2HP motor capable of producing speeds up to 16kph (9.9mph). It also has direct speed and incline controls plus 40 workout programs, to keep exercise varied every time you step on. The 5" LCD screen displays speed, time, distance, calories burned, pulse and incline. Now £350 off!View Deal
Save 27% on Bluefin Exercise Machines and Vibration Plates at Amazon
Bluefin might not be the most well-known fitness brand (yet) but its machines are a decent quality and are sold for a good price too. TAs part of the current offer, you can get a Bluefin folding treadmill for as little as £334.99 and a foldable rowing machine for £239.99. There are also vibration plates on offer, prices from £109.99, great price!View Deal
Where to buy treadmills online on Black Friday (US)
Your best bet is visit big online retailers such as Walmart or Best Buy and see if they have anything in stock. Other notable retailers include Dick's Sporting Goods and, of course, Amazon.
- Shop treadmills at Walmart
- Shop treadmills at Best Buy
- Shop treadmills at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Shop treadmills at Amazon
- Shop treadmills at NordicTrack
Where to buy treadmills online on Black Friday (UK)
In the UK, you might get lucky finding a good treadmill offer at smaller manufacturers/retailers such as JTX Fitness and Sports Direct (we know). As well as that, Amazon and John Lewis tend to stock treadmills and other cardio equipment too.
- Shop treadmills at JTX Fitness
- Shop treadmills at John Lewis
- Shop treadmills at Amazon
- Shop treadmills at Sports Direct
Best cheap treadmill deals
JTX Sprint-7 Treadmill | On sale for £899 | Was £1,399 | You save ££500 at JTX Fitness
The JTX Sprint-7 treadmill is a powerful beast, capable of producing speeds up to 20 km/h and up to 15% inclines with its 3 HP motor. this is the new upgraded 2020 model that features an 8-point Cushionstep deck for a quieter and more joint-friendly workout at home. for an added peace of mind, the Sprint-7 comes with a 3-year in home repair warranty too. Order now, delivery 25 Jan – 8 Feb.View Deal
