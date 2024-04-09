BMC shifts gears in endurance riding with the new Roadmachine 3.0

So, saddle up, folks! BMC's Roadmachine 3.0 lets you ride beyond your limits

BMC launches Roadmachine 3.0 endurance bike family
(Image credit: BMC)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

In a world where cycling is not just a sport but a lifestyle, BMC, the Swiss bike maestros, has dropped a bombshell on the cycling community.

Twelve years since its inception, the legendary Granfondo paved the way, followed by the game-changing Roadmachine. Now, BMC proudly presents the Roadmachine 3.0, ready to rock and roll the endurance road bike scene like never before.

With tireless dedication and four years of relentless development, BMC is set to redefine the endurance biking experience.

Notable enhancements include increased tyre clearance, allowing for the use of road-smoothing 32mm tyres and gravel-ready 40mm tyres.

This versatility transforms the Roadmachine into a ride-anything bike, catering to the diverse terrain preferences of cyclists.

BMC has thrown in some nifty features to sweeten the deal. Need storage on the go? Check. Integrated rear light for those dusk rides? Check. Full-fender compatibility because who wants a muddy backside? Double check!

Stefan Christ, the brains behind BMC's R&D, sums it up best: "We're not just making bikes; we're crafting experiences." And with the Roadmachine 3.0, the experience promises to be nothing short of exhilarating.

The 2024 Roadmachine lineup comprises models catering to various rider preferences, from the premium Roadmachine 01 to the gravel-focused Roadmachine 01 X and Roadmachine X.

BMC has also expanded the family with TQ-powered Roadmachine 01 AMP and Roadmachine 01 AMP X models, offering e-assistance for those looking to go further and faster.

The new Roadmachine range is available at BMC from today, with prices ranging from 3,199 €/USD/CHF (Roadmachine FIVE) to 13.999 €/USD/CHF (Roadmachine 01 ONE).

CATEGORIES
Cycling
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸