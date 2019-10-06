BlackBerry KEY3 will share this unexpected similarity with the Apple iPhone 11

Just like the Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the BlackBerry KEY3 will not support 5G, according to TCL General Marketing Manager Stefan Streit.

Speaking at an event in London, Streit stressed that BlackBerry is not an entertainment brand – its mission being to make business convenient and secure.

Streit didn't reveal when the BlackBerry KEY3 will arrive, nor did he confirm the name. He merely divulged the "next" BlackBerry-branded handset won't offer 5G.

TCL purchased the rights to use the BlackBerry name on mobile devices back in 2016.

Considering TCL launched the BlackBerry KeyONE in 2017 and the BlackBerry KEY2 and KEY2 LE in 2018, it's fair to assume a successor is right around the corner.

If it is, it'll most likely be called the BlackBerry KEY3.

BlackBerry KEY2 (Image credit: BlackBerry)

There's also no word on what it will look like or what new features it will bring to the table. All we know is it'll support 4G LTE like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

"It's not an entertainment device, and you can already get your email really fast," Streit said. He then went on to add that he does see potential uses for 5G elsewhere.

For example, Streit expressed the possibility of one of TCL's other brands – or even TCL itself – launching an 8K TV or a refrigerator that incorporates 5G connectivity.

We could even see it baked into an affordable smartphone (approximately $600 or less), which would presumably be launched under the budget Alcatel umbrella.