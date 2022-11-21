Black Friday deal cuts the SodaStream Jet to just £59.99!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) are officially LIVE! This week, the Black Friday sales are well and truly kicking off and we’re seeing record low prices from top retailers across multiple departments.

If you’re in the market for a new kitchen appliance or you’re looking for a fun Christmas gift for someone, SodaStream has just released its offers on its popular sparkling water makers, including the SodaStream Jet. Right now, the SodaStream Jet is 29% off in the best Amazon Black Friday deals (opens in new tab).

View the SodaStream Jet deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Shop all deals from the Amazon Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £84.99, the SodaStream Jet is now just £59.99, saving shoppers £25 on this premium sparkling water maker. This is the best SodaStream deal (opens in new tab) we’ve seen this year, so if you love sparkling water or know someone who does, this is a brilliant offer to take advantage of in the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab).

In this deal, not only do you get the SodaStream Jet machine, but you’ll also receive the starter kit to help you get started. In the SodaStream Jet Starter Kit, you get the SodaStream Jet, 1-litre reusable carbonating water bottles and 60-litre CO2 gas cylinder. From there, all you have to do is connect it to the mains, fill up the bottle with water and you can start fizzing!

For the health conscious and sustainably minded, the SodaStream Jet will fit perfectly into your kitchen. It helps you stay hydrated by replacing sugary drinks with carbonated water which in turn lowers your sugar intake and eliminates unnecessary calories. However, if you want to make your own fizzy drinks at home, SodaStream has many flavours (opens in new tab) to choose from which are all on sale for Black Friday.

To view the SodaStream Jet deal, click the link above or head on over to the Amazon SodaStream store (opens in new tab). Alternatively, keep reading for more details on the SodaStream Jet and extra price cuts on SodaStream sparkling water makers.

(opens in new tab) SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker: £84.99 , £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £25 (29%) on the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker and starter kit in the Amazon Black Friday sale. Super easy to use, this machine sparkles tap water in seconds by a simple click of the button. It has a modern compact design and the water bottle is reusable, helping you eliminate waste and use of plastic bottles. Available in black.

Love SodaStream but interested in a different machine? Then you’re in luck, as the SodaStream Terra is also on sale this Black Friday. Originally priced at £109.99, the SodaStream Terra is now at its cheapest ever price of just £70 – more details can be found below.