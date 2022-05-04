Best SodaStream deals for May 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for healthier drinks and to increase your water consumption, why not buy a SodaStream . SodaStream is best known for its home carbonation systems which adds carbon dioxide to water from a pressurised container into its soda machines to create sparkling water.

Founded in 1903, SodaStream has expanded its product range and offers hundreds of flavours for users to create their own fizzy drinks at home, helping save money on shopping bills and provide healthier options. With a stronger pressure than ever on climate change, SodaStream is focused on reducing carbon footprints with its eco-friendly materials and reusable bottles. Overall, SodaStream is a great way to stay hydrated if you hate the taste of water , improves health and wellness and is better for the planet than other beverage companies.

There are multiple SodaStream options, including Spirit, One Touch, Genesis and Crystal. These sparkling water makers are available on the SodaStream website and other third party retailers like Asda, John Lewis, Argos, Currys and more. You can also find a dedicated Amazon SodaStream store which has many discounts and bundle deals on machines and flavours.

Before you shop the deals, it’s worth noting that depending on the retailer you choose, you might see different names for SodaStream models like ‘Fizzy Water Maker’ rather than Spirit or Genesis. If you look closely at the description, it will tell you what model type it is so you know what you’re buying.

We’ve found the best SodaStream deals to take advantage of this month, including the different sparkling water models and flavours.

SodaStream Spirit deals

(Image credit: SodaStream)

The SodaStream Spirit is a manual cordless sparkling water maker which delivers fresh sparkling water at a touch of a button. On the SodaStream website, you can choose between the starter pack or hydration pack. Both come with the water maker, carbonating cylinder and 1 litre bottle, but the hydration pack comes with an extra 1 litre bottle, two 0.5 litre bottles and two Soda Press flavours. The starter pack starts at £99.99 and the hydration pack is £132.96, but you can currently find the SodaStream Spirit starter pack at just £49.99 this month.

SodaStream Spirit Starter Pack: was £99.99, now £49.99 at SodaStream

Save £50 on the SodaStream Spirit at SodaStream. The Spirit comes with free shipping, a 2 year warranty and is available in multiple colours including black, white, grey, red, blue, green and gold. The SodaStream Spirit is a great machine to add to your kitchen, to keep your household hydrated and healthy.

SodaStream One Touch deals

(Image credit: SodaStream)

The SodaStream One Touch is an electric automatic sparkling water maker with 3 preset levels of carbonation. It’s extremely easy to use and set up, and comes in a starter pack or hydration pack, like the Spirit model above. Prices start at £129.99 but you can find cheap deals and discounts on it at the SodaStream website or at Amazon and Argos.

SodaStream Crystal deals

(Image credit: SodaStream)

The SodaStream Crystal is a cordless manual sparkling water maker and is quite similar in style and design to the Spirit. However, unlike the Spirit and One Touch options, the Crystal uses a glass carafe as the bottle to make the drinks, in comparison to the reusable BPA free plastic bottle that the top two use. It has starter and hydration pack options and the Crystal is typically priced at around £149.99.

SodaStream Crystal Starter Pack: was £149.99, now £99.99 at SodaStream

The SodaStream Crystal Starter Pack features the sparkling water maker, carbonating cylinder and the 620ml glass carafe. It’s incredibly stylish, cordless and comes with free delivery and a 2 year warranty.

SodaStream Genesis deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

The SodaStream Genesis is a cordless manual sparkling water maker that’s extremely similar to the SodaStream Spirit except it’s the older or original version of it. Because it’s the older model, you can’t find it on the SodaStream website but you can still order it from select retailers at much cheaper prices. Prices start at £99.99 but you can find the Genesis from as little as £60 on Amazon.

What you need to know before buying a SodaStream

Once you buy a SodaStream, the possibilities are endless with the amount of drinks you can make. However, you’ll need to take into account that you’ll have to pay extra if you want flavours and you’ll have to replace the gas cylinder when it runs out. For flavours, you can find tons of options at your local supermarket or online. If you shop for flavours online, you can often find bundle options, including cheap syrups in packs of 6 and official syrup bundles where you can buy Pepsi & 7UP syrups for less.

With replacing the gas, you can find cheap gas cylinders at third party retailers or you can sign up to the SodaStream Gas Plan . The annual gas plan works like this: Choose your SodaStream sparkling water maker, get up to 12 CO2 exchange cylinders and you’ll get free delivery whenever you need to replace the gas and 10% off on bottles and flavours on the SodaStream site.