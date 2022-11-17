Black Friday deal cuts the Google Nest Hub to just £44.99!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for the best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) on Google Nest or Pixel products? Well you’ve come to the right place, as the Google Store Black Friday sale is now live, with incredible money-saving offers on smartphones and smart home devices.

In this year’s Black Friday sales (opens in new tab), we’re expecting to see record low prices on smart home devices, like smart displays, smart speakers and smart bulbs. If you’re looking for a new addition to your smart home, the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is the perfect choice and it’s now half price in the Google Store Black Friday sale.

View the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) deal (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £89.99, the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is now just £44.99, saving shoppers £45 (50%) on this impressive smart display. This is one of the best Google Nest deals (opens in new tab) we’ve seen in a while and this price cut takes the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) down to its lowest ever price for Black Friday.

Regarded as one of the best smart speakers (opens in new tab) on the market, the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is a brilliant addition to your home and acts as the centre of your smart home operations. The Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) keeps you connected to friends and family, as well as your other smart devices, Google apps and streaming services, all via touch or voice control. See our Google Nest Hub review (opens in new tab) for all the specs.

The Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is packed full of features and at the low price of £44.99, this Black Friday deal is definitely worth taking advantage of in this year’s sales. To view the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) deal, click the link above or keep reading for more Google Nest deals, including discounts on the Google Nest Mini and the Google Nest Hub Max.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): £89.99 , £44.99 at Google Store (opens in new tab)

Save £45 (50%) on the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) in the Google Store Black Friday sale. With the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen), you can stream TV shows and films, set alarms, organise your calendar, view your favourite pictures, ask Google a question, turn your other smart devices on and off, and much more. Deal ends 30th November 2022.

If you’d prefer a smart speaker over a smart display, the Google Nest Mini is also featured in the Google Store Black Friday sale, and it’s had £29 taken off its price. In our Google Nest Mini review (opens in new tab), we said it’s “small in size but big on features” and it’s now just £20!

For those who’d prefer a bigger smart display, you can save £50 on the 5-star Google Nest Hub Max now at Google Store – more details below.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Mini: £49 , £20 at Google Store (opens in new tab)

Get 59% off the Google Nest Mini in this exciting Black Friday deal. Now just £20, the Google Nest Mini delivers powerful rich sound and has improved voice recognition so you can ask for help or skip songs from anywhere in the room. With the Google Nest Mini, you can play music, podcasts and news from your favourite apps, including Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music and more. Deal ends 30th November 2022.