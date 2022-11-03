Best TP-Link smart plug deals for November 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Whether you want to update your smart home or give your smart devices extra oomph, you can find whatever you're after with the best TP-Link smart plug deals for this month.

If you’re new to the best smart plugs (opens in new tab), they're handy pieces of equipment that remotely control your devices wherever you are, via an app, voice commands and more. Simply plug them in and connect to your other smart home devices, like the best smart speakers (opens in new tab), the best smart bulbs (opens in new tab) and the best smart thermostats (opens in new tab), and you’re away!

But with so many smart plug brands on the market, who should you choose? As a global manufacturer of smart home devices and computer networking products, TP-Link (opens in new tab) has over 25 years of experience when it comes to keeping homes connected and communicating. One of its standout products is its collection of TP-Link smart plugs (opens in new tab) and as they’re often in high demand, we came up with this comprehensive guide, so you can find the lowest prices on them throughout the year.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best offers on TP-Link smart plugs. With Black Friday 2022 around the corner, we expect TP-Link to be heavily involved in the sales, especially its smart plug and networking devices. Keep this page bookmarked for all the latest offers or head to our best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) guide.

P.S. For more smart home offers, see our guide to the best TP-Link Wi-Fi router deals (opens in new tab).

TP-Link Kasa deals

(Image credit: TP-Link)

The TP-Link Kasa line is the first brand from the TP-Link company, and covers everything from smart plugs to smart light bulbs and smart security cameras. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung SmartThings, TP-Link Kasa smart plugs use Wi-Fi connections to operate and they monitor your energy usage while in action. There are many Kasa options available, including the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug (opens in new tab) which holds the top spot on our best smart plugs list.

TP-Link Tapo deals