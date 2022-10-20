Best TP-Link Wi-Fi router deals for October 2022

Get fast & reliable Wi-Fi with the latest deals on TP-Link routers & modems

Best TP-Link Wi-Fi router deals
Looking for TP-Link home networking deals? Then you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve rounded up the very best deals on TP-Link routers, modems and other mesh Wi-Fi systems.

Founded in 1996, TP-Link (opens in new tab) is a global manufacturer of computer networking products and smart home devices. From smart bulbs to adapters, security cameras to whole home Wi-Fi, TP-Link has a wide range of products to keep your home connected and protected, so it’s unsurprising that they’ve made our lists for best mesh network (opens in new tab) and the best smart plugs (opens in new tab).

Below, we’ve rounded up the best offers on TP-Link Wi-Fi products, including Deco mesh Wi-Fi systems, Archer routers and modems. With Black Friday 2022 (opens in new tab) right around the corner, now is the best time to shop for cheap prices on TP-Link.

TP-Link Deco deals

TP-Link Deco deals

The TP-Link Deco collection are whole-home mesh Wi-Fi systems, built to eliminate dead zones and provide uninterrupted Wi-Fi throughout the home. Depending on the strength, spend and connection you need, TP-Link has many different systems to choose from, including the tri-band mesh system of the TP-Link Deco X90 (opens in new tab), the TP-Link Deco Voice X20 (opens in new tab), a Wi-Fi 6 mesh network with built-in Alexa or the simple, speedy and affordable TP-Link Deco P9 (opens in new tab). With 1, 2 and 3 pack options available, prices can range up to £500, but there are many deals on TP-Link products during the big sales seasons.

TP-Link Archer deals

TP-Link Archer deals

The TP-Link Archer routers and DSL modems create a fast and reliable Wi-Fi connection and act as a doorway to the internet. Whether you’re an avid gamer, streamer or hybrid worker, there are many TP-Link Archer devices available, like the powerful TP-Link Archer AX90 (opens in new tab) or the TP-Link Archer AX11000 (opens in new tab) that’s ideal for LAN gaming. Prices start from as little as £60 but can go up to around £400, so scroll through our deals widget below to find the best prices.

