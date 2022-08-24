Best Samsung Galaxy tablet deals for August 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re on the hunt for the best Samsung Galaxy tablet deals, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re looking for a simple tablet to surf the web with, a powerhouse to tackle all your multitasking or a laptop-tablet hybrid, the Samsung Galaxy tablet series has something for everyone.

Due to the rise of home and hybrid working, tablets have quickly become must-have pieces of technology. The perfect combination of smartphone and laptop capabilities, the best tablets (opens in new tab) are functional, portable and suited to a wide variety of tasks.

When people think of tablets, they automatically think of Apple iPads. However, Android tablets are versatile, packed full of features and won’t break the bank as much as an Apple device might. Samsung Galaxy tablets (opens in new tab) are Android and Windows-based devices that have incredible functionality, multiple screen and size options, and offer a long lasting battery life.

The first Samsung Galaxy tablet was originally launched in 2010 but the original lines have since been discontinued but you can still find cheap options at select retailers. The tablets you can currently find on the market are from the A & S series. From the S series, you can choose between the S8, S8+, S8 Ultra, S7, S7+ and S7 E, and the A series offers the A8, A7 & A7 Lite devices.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy tablets deals for this month. P.S. If you want a new tablet but want to keep the costs down, read our guide on how to save money when buying a tablet (opens in new tab).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S series deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S series (opens in new tab) was released in 2014 and is regarded as Samsung’s high-end tablet line. The devices from the S series run on an Android operating system and mirror the Samsung Galaxy S smartphones.

In 2020/21, the Galaxy Tab S7 line was introduced, including the S7, S7+ and S7 E which have made our list for the best 2-in-1 laptops (opens in new tab). The tablets differ in size, colour and data capacity. They come with 5G or WiFi standard connectivity, dual cameras and are compatible with the S Pen. In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ review (opens in new tab), we gave this tablet a 4.5/5 stars, enjoyed its 2-in-1 capabilities and found it to be a strong worthy rival to the Apple iPad Pro.

In February 2022, Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S8 tablet collection, which features the S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra. They’re significantly more powerful than the S7, have bigger size options and can be paired with a plethora of accessories (opens in new tab) like a keyboard for typing work. We have the S8 Ultra 5 stars in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra review (opens in new tab) and found it to be “a real pleasure to both work and draw on”.

For more specific deals on the S8, we’ve got a full guide to the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deals (opens in new tab) for you to check out, and you can search through the deals widget below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A series deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

A slightly older generation but an impressive collection nonetheless, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A series (opens in new tab) originally launched in 2015 and has been expanding in sizes and features since then. Currently, you can find A8, A7 and A7 Lite devices on the market, which are based on the Galaxy A smartphones series.