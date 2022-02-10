The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-order deals

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event was on the 9th February 2022, where Samsung officially announced the new Galaxy S22 phone range and the Galaxy Tab S8 tablet collection.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 line features the Tab S8, Tab S8+ and the Tab S8 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has a wide and slim 11-inch screen, with an impressive display and a strong focus on collaboration. It also comes with the new S Pen so you can draw, sketch and write on the screen.

Pre-orders are open now on both the Samsung Galaxy S22 (here are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-order deals ) and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Shoppers can pre-order from popular retailers or mobile phone and broadband carriers for pay monthly contracts.

Most retailers are offering free gifts when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, like a free 12 months Disney+ subscription and a free Samsung Book Cover Keyboard.

For the best places to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, keep reading for the best deals in both the UK and the US.

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 - UK

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 - US

Following the launch on the 9th February, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 right now. The official release date is the 25th February, so shoppers have a couple of weeks to get their pre-orders in.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pricing starts at £649 in the UK, $699 in the US and AU$1099 in Australia.

For the S8+, prices start at £849 (UK), $899 (US) and AU$1499 (Australia). The S8 Ultra starts at £999 (UK), $1099 (US) and AU$1799 (Australia).

UK carriers like EE, O2, Sky, Virgin and Vodafone have great pay monthly plans available. Starting from as little as £22 a month, these prices are great for people who’d rather pay in segments than a big upfront cost.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: £649 at Samsung

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for £649. If you’d prefer to pay monthly, prices start at £18 a month. When you pre-order through Samsung, you’ll get a free Disney+ 12 months subscription and a free Book Cover Keyboard. If you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with the Samsung Galaxy S22, you’ll can get up to £69.95 off the price of the Tab S8.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: £649 at Amazon

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for £649. The Amazon pre-order price guarantee means the price you pay will be the lowest price available at the release date. Alongside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, you can claim a free Book Cover Keyboard and get 15% off on the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and 15% off the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: £649 at Very

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for £649. For extra money off, customers can trade-in their old tablets and claim £100. When you pre-order through Very, you’ll get a free Disney+ 12 months subscription and a free Book Cover Keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: £669 at Currys

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for £669. When you pre-order through Currys, you’ll get a free Disney+ 12 months subscription and a free Book Cover Keyboard. Customers can also claim £100 when they trade-in their old devices and Currys are offering shoppers 30% off the Samsung S8 book cover case with the code S8BOOKCOVER at checkout.