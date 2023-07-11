Cheap Prime Day deals: Best Prime Day deals under £20

You don't have to break the bank this Prime Day

Amazon Prime deals under £20
published

Amazon Prime Day is upon us and it's a time when we typically see prices tumble for big ticket items like TVs and laptops, but if you're budget is smaller, that doesn't mean you can't still pick up a bargain.

Whether you've got a little leftover after saving on one of the best prime day deals, or you're looking for a gift for someone, there are plenty of cheap deals that are worth your time. On this page, you won't find anything over £20. 

Echo Pop: was £44

Echo Pop: was £44 now £17 on Amazon
An Alexa-powered smart speaker for less than £20 is a ridiculous offer. The Echo Pop has only just launched and it's already 60% off for Prime Day. Compatible with all the leading audio streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify and BBC Sounds.

JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Earbuds: was £24.99

JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Earbuds: was £24.99 now £19.95 on Amazon
We love these true wireless earbuds, including them in our best cheap headphones guide, and for under £20 you can't go wrong. If you've lost your AirPods and don't want to fork out a small fortune for a replacement, try these solid performers from JLab. 

Tile Mate (2022): was £19.99

Tile Mate (2022): was £19.99 now £11.99 on Amazon
If like me you're a tad forgetful then this Tile tracker will be a lifesaver. Attach it easily to your phone, keys or other valuables and you'll be able to view the Tile's last location and even ring it via the Tile app. With 3 years battery, you'll never be caught out. 

Roku Express 4K: was £39.00 now

Roku Express 4K: was £39.00 now 18.99 on Amazon
Capable of turning any TV into a Smart TV, Roku is a great alternative to an Amazon Fire Stick. With support for all the leading streaming services, Alexa support and 4K resolution, this is a gateway to all of the best TV. 

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PS5):

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PS5): was  £29.99 now £15.19 on Amazon
The definitive edition of one of the biggest and best games ever made includes all the DLC add-ons. Play as Geralt of Rivia exploring the definitive open fantasy world. Henry Cavill not included.

