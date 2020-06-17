Summer Savings: best July sales and deals

It's Summer Savings time! The July sales are in full swing, and, thanks to a slow start to the year, there are some massive savings to be had. This sale has come at the perfect time, as the world is starting to exit lockdown and life is starting to return to normal.

Of course, high-street retail has been paused for a few weeks, so there's plenty of stock that brands need to clear, so now you save money on all the things you wanted to get at the beginning of the year but didn't. That's great news given that for most of us, finances are a little tight right now.

Retailers are currently slashing 70-percent (or more) off their stock, making now a brilliant time to grab a deal. They're doing this because there's such heavy competition between stores, to tempt people into spending money again and because shopper numbers in the recent weeks has been close to zero.

We've scoured the web to see what sales are on right now and we're able to say that there are LOADS. We've listed the best of the current July sales below.

Happy shopping!

Best July sales:

Amazon.co.uk July sale

The Amazon sale is offering deals on favourites such as electric toothbrushes, booze, Fitbits and dietary supplements and there are also deals on beauty products, clothes and more. Basically, everything you need to you want, but don't want to pay full price for.View Deal

John Lewis July sale

The John Lewis sale has hundreds of discounts across electricals, homewares, clothing and much more and the John Lewis Never Knowingly Undersold price promise means you will not find these prices cheaper elsewhere. There's up to 70% off womenswear, up to 70% off menswear, and much, much more.View Deal

Currys July sale

The Currys sale is offering up to 40% off over 100s of product. Those products include Apple iPads and Apple Watches, laptops, headphones, fitness trackers, 4K TVS, as well as more boring things, like fridges and washing machines.View Deal

AO.com July sale

Need a cheap kitchen appliance, 4K TV, games console or other electrical items? Then check out the sale at AO.com. With offers across brands such as George Foreman, Nespresso and Samsung, you can spruce up the house with new gadgets. There are almost 1,000 offers in the clearance sale, but hurry because when they're gone they're gone.View Deal

Goldsmiths July sale

The Goldsmiths sale is offering a massive 50% off diamond engagement rings, luxury watches, necklaces, bracelets and lots more. Make sure you check this fantastic sale out before it ends.View Deal

Boots July sale

The Boots sale is offering up to half price on selected makeup selections, triple points on select electrical products, 25% off selected No7, and 1/3 off selected fragrances. Keep an eye on this sale as we expect it to ramp up as the month goes on.

View Deal

Next July sale

Next sales are legendary. The fashion brand has reduced selected lines in womenswear, menswear, kids clothing, and homeware, so you can fill your wardrobe and house with stylish essentials for less money.View Deal

Debenhams July sale

Debenhams is offering up to 50% off in its mid-season sale. So that's 50% off womenswear, menswear, and home furnishings. There's also up to half price beauty and fragrance, up to half price handbags and up to 50% off electricals including coffee machines, hairdryers and lots more.View Deal

Very July sale

Very has some great offers with up to 60% off selected women's, men's, kids' fashion and footwear. This sale is massive with over 7,000 items on offer so if you want to refresh your wardrobe ahead of summer, it's worth checking out.View Deal

Le Creuset July sale

TheLe Creuset sale is offering up to 50% off items including cookware sets, dinner plates, stoneware dishes and cast-iron casserole dishes. It's not the biggest selection but the savings are big, so if you want some premium cookware without the premium price then head over to this sale before it ends.View Deal

Go Outdoors July sale

Fancy a lovely warm jacket for those winter walks this year, or maybe a new family tent for a camping trip? Then head over to the Go Outdoors sale where the retailer is offering discounts of up to 60%. There's also free next-day delivery when you spend £50 or more and Go Outdoors promises to beat any other retailer's price by 10%.View Deal

Wiggle July sale

Whether you like to run, swim or cycle you'll want to head over to Wiggle right now where you can save up to 50% off running shoes, cycle clothing, triathlon clothing and more. Just the ticket to get yourself kitted to tackle those New Year's fitness resolutions.View Deal

Hotel Chocolat July sale

Who doesn't like cut-price chocolate? You can currently save up to 50-percent on Easter chocolate from the luxury brand. There's everything from giant eggs, bundles, H-boxes and more.View Deal

Hollister July sale

Californian clothing company Hollister is running a sale with up to 50-percent off, so it's a great place to check out if you want a stylish, warm puffer jacket or hoodie to see you through the colder weather.View Deal

Topman July sale

The Topman January Sale is offering up to 30% off summer shirts and swim shorts, as well as discounting a number of styles and products. That's a ridiculous saving and as you'd expect at those prices, lots of items are selling fast. Check it out now so you don't miss out.View Deal

Topshop July sale

It would be ridiculous for Topman to have a sale and for Topshop to be charging full price for everything, so you'll also a find a sale at Topshop with the same massive savings – including a limited-time sale of 50-percent off summer dresses.View Deal

H&M July sale

H&M is also offering some huge discounts in its sale – up to 70% of women's, men's and kids' clothes, its Divided range and H&M Home items so you can update your home and wardrobe on the cheap while stocks last. View Deal

Schuh July sale

The Schuh sale is knocking money off women's, men's and kids' footwear which includes footwear from brands including Adidas, Base London, Converse, Dr Martens and many more. Students can get a further 10% off.View Deal

Office July sale

The Office sale sees discounts of up to 50% off Office branded styles. You can also save money off brands including Timberland, Office and Ugg and if you don't want Boots, you'll be pleased to know that you can also get up to 50% off trainers. There's free UK standard delivery on all sale orders over £60.View Deal

Park Cameras July sale

There are some massive deals currently available are Park Cameras, with discounts available on digital cameras, lenses and all accessories. One particular standout deal is a mega cashback on Sony equipment. View Deal

The Fragrance Shop July sale

Want to smell good for summer? The fragrance shop is currently discounting select lines by 60-percent. There are big name brands included in the sale, with the likes of Dior, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Paco Rabanne. View Deal

Lovehoney July sale

Lovehoney is offering up to 60% off sex toys and lingerie in its sale. There are loads of new items in the sale while several of the products from previous sales have now been discounted even further.View Deal