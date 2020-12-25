Boxing Day sales: the top 50 best UK sales to shop right now

The Boxing Day sales are here. They started earlier than ever this year as on Friday 11 December Harrods went early with its Boxing Day sale with up to 50% off designer goods across the store. And on 16 December, Halfords launched its Boxing Day technology sale which runs until 28 December. Many other retailers followed suit so now's the time to snap up some great Boxing Day deals.

We've scoured the web for the best Boxing Day sales that are on right now and we've collected them all on this page. Between now and January, we'll be keeping this page updated with the best sales, so if you're looking to save some money on things for working from home or to keep you entertained indoors and out then T3 is the place to be.

Retailers are currently slashing 70% (or more) off their stock, making now a brilliant time to grab a deal. They're doing this because there's such heavy competition between stores to tempt people into spending money again and to make up for a slow start to the year.

Expect even bigger discounts as more Boxing Day sales start on Christmas afternoon. We'll be here, turkey sandwich in hand, to bring you the very best deals in those Boxing Day sales from retailers including John Lewis, Currys, Argos, Amazon and more.

Read on for the best of the current Boxing Day sales and deals below and remember – this same page is where you'll find even more the best of the Boxing Day deals and sales as they go live.

Happy shopping!

When do the Boxing Day sales start?

Traditionally, the Boxing Day sales would start when the shops opened on Boxing Day, and people would queue outside the shops in the freezing cold overnight to be first in line for the Boxing Day deals. These days, you can simply go online and because of that, many stores start their Boxing Day sales at a minute past midnight on Boxing Day, but LOTS of the sales have started already.

Online is definitely the place to be this year as many stores have taken the decision to remain closed this Boxing Day. Those stores include Aldi, Lidl, Asda, Home Bargains, Pets at Home, Poundland, Waitrose, John Lewis, Wickes, Homebase and Marks and Spencer. Many of these are not going to be at the top of your Boxing Day sales must-visit-in-person list, but now they're not on that list at all. Sainsbury's, Tesco and Morrisons will be open, though, not that you'd rush there for a Boxing Day sale, either.

As for when the Boxing Day sales end, that depends on the retailer. Some run their Boxing Day sales for just 24 hours, some for 48 or 72 hours. and some right up to New Year's day, when they become January sales for a few days. We'll keep you updated on this page with the start and end date for all the best Boxing Day sales from your favourite stores.

More Boxing Day sales on now

Amazon.co.uk Boxing Day sale

While we expect the Amazon Boxing Day sale to start on 26 December there are still plenty of deals available today, including Amazon vouchers in case you've been super disorganised with your Christmas shopping this year. Browse the sale here.

John Lewis Boxing Day sale

The John Lewis Boxing Day sale has hundreds of discounts across electricals, homewares, clothing and much more and the John Lewis Never Knowingly Undersold price promise means you will not find these prices cheaper elsewhere. There's up to 70% off womenswear, up to 70% off menswear, and much, much more. Browse the sale here.

Currys Boxing Day sale

The Currys Boxing Day sale is offering up to 40% off over 100s of products. Those products include Apple iPads and Apple Watches, laptops, headphones, fitness trackers, 4K TVS, as well as more boring things, like fridges and washing machines. Browse the sale here.

Goldsmiths Boxing Day sale | 50% off

The Goldsmiths Boxing Day sale is offering a massive 50% off diamond engagement rings, luxury watches, necklaces, bracelets and lots more. Make sure you check this fantastic sale out before it ends. Browse the sale here.

Hotel Chocolat sale

Who doesn't like cut-price chocolate? You can currently save on Christmas chocolate from the luxury brand. This sale has now ended, stay tuned for the Boxing Day sale.

Lovehoney Boxing Day sale | Up to 50% off

Lovehoney is offering up to 50% off lingerie and sex toys in its sale. There are loads of new items in the sale while several of the products from previous sales have now been discounted even further. Browse the sale here.

Best Boxing Day tech sales

Amazon.co.uk sale

Looking for some cheap tech? The Amazon sale is offering deals on everything from hard drives, cables, monitors, printers, webcams, keyboards and much, much more. Basically, if you're looking for discounted technology Amazon is the way to go. Browse the sale here.

Anker sale

Looking to pick up some quality tech accessories at discount prices? Then head over to the Anker sale, which has slashed the prices Bluetooth speakers, portable batteries, headphones and more. Anker home brand, Eufy, is also having a sale, which sees discounts on smarthome cameras and video doorbells.

Argos sale

The Argos sale is offering discounts on thousands of tech products. You can save on everything from iPads to instant cameras and e-readers to gaming headsets. Order your items by 1pm, and they'll be delivered by 6pm with Fast Track same day home delivery. Browse the sale here.

Currys sale

Curry's is THE place to buy tech. The Currys sale is offering up to 40% off over 100s of product. Those products include Apple iPads and Apple Watches, laptops, headphones, fitness trackers, 4K TVS, as well as more boring things, like fridges and washing machines. Browse the sale here.

eBay sale

Looking for some discounted technology? eBay could be for you. As well as big discounts on used products, eBay also hosts a number of outlet/clearance deals from the likes of Currys, AO and more. Browse the sale here.

John Lewis Electrical Offers

The John Lewis Electrical sale has hundreds of discounts on electrical goods and the John Lewis Never Knowingly Undersold price promise means you will not find these prices cheaper elsewhere. If you're looking for anything, from a smartwatch to a washing machine or TV, John Lewis will have a deal for you. Browse the sale here.

Park Cameras sale

There are some massive deals currently available are Park Cameras, with discounts available on digital cameras, lenses and all accessories. One particular standout deal is a mega cashback on Sony equipment. Browse the sale here.

Best Boxing Day clothing, watches and jewellery sales

Adidas sale | up to 50% off

Adidas has an online outlet where you can get up to 50% off brand-new Adidas goods. All items included are clearly marked and the discount is applied automatically, with Adidas' sports and style ranges included. Save on clothing and trainers. Browse the sale here.

ASOS sale | 50% off

Perhaps the biggest style sale around – this has come at exactly the right time. ASOS is advertising discounts on 'warm-weather wins', that's everything from shorts to T-shirts, dresses, and more. Browse the sale here.

Boohoo sale | 80% off everything

Get up to 80 percent off everything in the Boohoo sale! That's everything from women's fashion, shoes and accessories. Prices start at just £1, and stocks won't last, so hurry! Browse the sale here.

Clarks sale | 50% off

Save up to 50-percent on men's, women and kids shoes at Clarks, PLUS get an extra 10-percent off a second reduced item. You can get free standard delivery on orders over £60, and there's free returns as well. Browse the sale here.

Debenhams closing down sale | new deals every day

Debenhams is now closing down and that means new deals every day whether that's in clothing, beauty, electricals, furniture or anything else you'd pick up in this once-popular department store. Browse the sale here.

Goldsmiths sale | up to 50% off

The Goldsmiths sale is offering a massive 50% off diamond engagement rings, luxury watches, necklaces, bracelets and lots more. Make sure you check this fantastic sale out before it ends. Browse the sale here.

H&M sale | 50% off

H&M is also offering some huge discounts in its sale – up to 50% of women's, men's and kids' clothes, its Divided range and H&M Home items so you can update your home and wardrobe on the cheap while stocks last. Browse the sale here.

Hollister sale | 50% off

Californian clothing company Hollister is running 'buy one, get one 50% off' sale at the moment and that is ON TOP of the current sale discounts, so it's a great place to check out if you want a stylish, warm puffer jacket or hoodie (or two) to see you through the colder weather at bargain prices. Order by 18 December for delivery by Christmas. Browse the sale here.

Next sale

Next sales are legendary. The fashion brand has reduced selected lines in womenswear, menswear, kids clothing, and homeware, so you can fill your wardrobe and house with stylish essentials for less money. Most items are half price right now. Browse the sale here.

Nike sale | up to 50% off

Checks over stripes? Not to be outdone, Nike also has a 50-percent off sale. Like Adidas, both sports and style lines are discounted, with discounts on trainers, hoodies, T-shirts and more. If you join Nike's free loyalty scheme (NikePlus), you can get unlimited free delivery. Browse the sale here.

Office sale | up to 50% off

The Office sale sees discounts of up to 50% off 'Festive treats'. Those treats include footwear from Ugg, Timberland, Adidas, Converse, Dr Marten's and many more. There's free UK standard delivery on all sale orders over £60. Browse the sale here.

Schuh sale | up to 35% off

The Schuh sale is knocking up to 35% off women's, men's and kids' footwear which includes footwear from brands including Adidas, Base London, Converse, Dr Martens and many more. You can also get next day delivery for £1 on orders over £25! Browse the sale here.

Tommy Hilfiger sale | up to 50% off

You can get up to 50% off selected items across women, men and kids fashion . All your favourites from last season are on sale now. This sale has just ended, check back for the Boxing Day sale. Browse the sale here.

Urban Outfitters sale | 50% off

Urban Outfitters is one of the best sales around (we've already made the most of some of the deals) with 50-percent off men's and women's clothing, and home accessories. There are plenty of styles on offer, but stock is limited, so once it's gone, it's gone for good! Browse the sale here.

Vans sale | up to 50% off

Vans are classic shoes which will never go out fo style, so it's worth trying to pick up a pair in the sale. You can save on men's, women's and children's styles, as well as clothing and accessories. Browse the sale here.

Very sale | up to 70% off

Very has some great offers with up to 70% off selected women's, men's, kids' fashion and footwear. This sale is massive with almost 2,000 items on offer so if you want to refresh your wardrobe, it's worth checking out. Browse the sale here.

Best Boxing Day mattress sales

The boxing day sales are a great time to pick up bargain sleep products. For a more extensive roundup, head to our best cheap mattress deals guide – of if you're not sure which model to go for, check out our official best mattress ranking.

Brook + Wilde pre-Christmas sale | Up to 45% off with these codes

Most people can save at least 30% at Brook + Wilde at the moment thanks to various discount codes. You can save 35% off the Lux mattress with the code 'SUPERLUX35', 40% off the Elite Mattress with the code 'ELITE40', and 45% off the Ultima Mattress with the code 'ULTIMA45'. This luxury UK sleep brand makes three excellent mattresses: the Lux, Elite, and Ultima, and all come in a choice of soft, medium, firm or extra firm (excl. Lux) only). Shop the sale now.

Emma winter sale | 35% off with code T35

Emma is in the middle of its winter sale, which knocks 30% off for most people, or 35% off for lucky T3 readers who remember to enter the code T35 at the checkout. The Emma Original is our favourite mattress, delivering excellent support and a buoyant surface for an already great value price tag. Hurry though: this sale ends 13 Dec. Shop the winter sale.

Eve mattress sale

The Eve Sleep sale is currently offering discounts on duvet covers and pillow cases, so this is a sale to ignore for now and head back for the Boxing Day sale when we're sure there will by many more discounts. Browse the sale here.

Nectar winter sale | £125 off any mattress + 2 free pillows

Nectar is in the middle of its winter sale, which knocks £125 off its 25cm thick, medium-firm memory foam mattress, and throws in two free pillows worth £70 too. You'll also get free delivery and a whopping 365-night trial to make sure you love it. There's 30% off sleep accessories, too. Browse the sale here.

Otty mattress | Free gifts with every mattress purchase

For this award-winning sleep brand's early Christmas sale, it's delivering a bunch of free gifts with your mattress purchase. Choose from Otty's three hybrid mattresses and get sheets and pillows with up to £230 bundled in. Offer valid until 11.59pm BST on 20th December 2020. Browse the sale here.

Simba Sleep | 25% off any mattress (new customers only)

Simba is an excellent mattress brand, with two models to choose from: the best-selling 5-layer Simba Hybrid mattress, and the luxurious new Simba Hybrid Pro. Right now, there's 25% off both for new customers, which is a pretty standard offer for Simba. We're hoping for a better Boxing Day sale price, if you can wait. Shop current deals.

Best Boxing Day home appliance and homeware sales

Amazon.co.uk sale

The Amazon sale is offering deals on home favourites such as electric toothbrushes, booze, lawnmowers and coffee machines. Basically, everything you need to fill up your home. There are also deals on beauty products, clothes and more. Browse the sale here.

Argos home furnishings sale

The Argos sale features discounts on home furnishings, bedding, bedroom furniture and lighting to help make your home a bit more cosy this winter. Order your items by 1pm, and they'll be delivered by 6pm with Fast Track same day home delivery. Browse the sale here.

AO.com Christmas Deals

Need a cheap kitchen appliance, 4K TV, games console or other electrical items? Then check out the sale at AO.com. With offers across brands such as George Foreman, Nespresso and Samsung, you can spruce up the house with new gadgets. There are almost 1,000 offers in the clearance sale, but hurry because when they're gone they're gone. Browse the sale here.

B&Q sale

Planning some home decorating and DIY? B&Q have some excellent clearance deals currently running on outdoors, garden, kitchen, decorating, lighting, tools and more. Browse the sale here.

Dunelm sale | up to 50% off

Looking to freshen up your house? Save money on bedding, curtains, furniture, lighting and more in the Dunelm Sale. This sale has now ended, stay tuned for the Boxing Day sale.

Lakeland sale | save up to 60%

The Lakeland has sale is slashing prices by up to 60-percent, with deals on cookware, bakeware, coffee machines, kitchen essentials and more. This sale has now ended, stay tuned for the Boxing Day sale.

Le Creuset sale

The Le Creuset sale is offering 20% off travel mugs and 30% off when you build your own cookware set and spend £500. It's not the biggest selection but the savings are big, so if you want some premium cookware without the premium price then head over to this sale before it ends. Browse the sale here.

Best Boxing Day beauty and grooming sales

The Body Shop sale | 50% off

Take a look through The Body Shop's selection of sale items. Currently, you can get a free gift worth £22 when you spend £45, seasonal collections worth £32 for just £25 and year-round offers for students. Free delivery on orders over £30. Browse the sale here.

Amazon.co.uk beauty sale

The Amazon sale is offering deals on beauty favourites such as makeup, makeup brushes, nail polish and more. Basically everything you need for an at-home spa day. There are also deals on tech, clothes and more. Browse the sale here.

Boots sale

The Boots sale is offering 'better than half price' on selected makeup selections and gift sets, 50% off the Oral B iO9 Electric Toothbrush, up half-price offers on 170 fragrances, 3 for 2 on selected Number 7 and much more, so get yourself ready for the party season without spending a fortune. Browse the sale here.

The Fragrance Shop sale | Up to 70% off

Want to smell good? The fragrance shop is currently discounting select lines by 50-percent. There are big name brands included in the sale, with the likes of Dior, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Paco Rabanne. Browse the sale here.

Best Boxing Day outdoors and fitness sales

Go Outdoors sale

Fancy a lovely warm jacket for those winter walks this year, or maybe a new family tent for a camping trip? Then head over to the Go Outdoors sale where the retailer is offering discounts of up to 60% on over 1,800 products. There's also free next-day delivery when you spend £70 or more. Browse the sale here.

Halfords sale

Looking to pimp your ride? Maybe you're after a cut-price bike or some affordable tools for your toolbox. Well, with the Halfords sale you should be able to find some great bargains on all of the above. This sale has now ended, stay tuned for the Boxing Day sale.