Best Apple HomePod deals for June 2022

If you’re on the hunt for the best Apple HomePod deals, you’ve come to the right place as we’ve found the latest offers on the original HomePod and the HomePod Mini for this month.

Like most smart home devices, smart speakers are incredibly popular and can be found in almost every home. The best smart speakers (opens in new tab) can play music, read out the news, set timers and reminders, and control other smart devices, like heating and lighting.

While we all instantly think of Amazon or Google when it comes to smart speaker brands, Apple is definitely not one to be ignored with its HomePod Series. The HomePod is a smart speaker manufactured by Apple and primarily designed for Apple users and Apple Music. The Apple HomePod series consists of the HomePod which was launched in 2018 and the HomePod Mini which followed in 2021.

It’s worth noting that the original HomePod was discontinued in 2021 and replaced by the HomePod Mini. However, we’ve still included it here as you can still find the first HomePod at select stores and retailers. There are also rumours of a new HomePod device coming soon and we’ll update this guide with deals on that when/if it launches. If you’re interested in HomePod predictions, here are 3 key upgrades we want to see (opens in new tab) from the new Apple HomePod.

We’ve rounded up the best Apple HomePod deals you can buy today. Apple deals (opens in new tab) can be hard to find and are typically quite small (think: 5-15% off). However, Apple makes some of the best smart devices from iPhones to MacBooks, so if you find a discounted HomePod or HomePod Mini, it’s definitely worth taking advantage of.

Apple HomePod Mini deals

The Apple HomePod Mini (opens in new tab) became Apple’s go-to smart speaker when it replaced the original HomePod in 2021. The HomePod Mini has all the features and power of the HomePod but is in a cute miniature size. It has excellent sound quality, smart capabilities, and comes with Siri voice control. If you’re a fan of Echo Dot speakers, the HomePod Mini looks a lot like an Echo Dot.

In our Apple HomePod Mini review (opens in new tab), we were amazed by its capabilities and gave it a top 5 spot in our best smart speakers guide. One drawback is that it’s only really for those who use Apple and the HomePod Mini lacks non-Apple music services. However, it’s a top smart speaker if you’re an Apple Music user and specifically if you have an Apple Music Voice Plan. To find out more about the Apple Music Voice Plan, we go into what it is and how it can save you money in our 5 ways to save money on Apple Music (opens in new tab) guide.

At launch, the HomePod Mini was £99 but it’s since gone down in price to £89. It can be a little tricky to find at Amazon but you can find deals and discounts on the HomePod Mini at the Apple store and popular retailers like Currys, John Lewis and Very.

Apple HomePod deals

The first Apple HomePod (opens in new tab) launched in 2018 and is the original smart speaker from Apple. Following its launch, it was praised for its design which looks more like a traditional speaker and its audio quality. Although it could only be used by Apple users, it was still a popular smart speaker choice with its subtle style, powerful sound and Siri voice commands. See our Apple HomePod review (opens in new tab) for more details.

As we mentioned previously, the Apple HomePod was discontinued in 2021 in favour of the HomePod Mini but you can still find it on select sites like eBay. The original price of the HomePod was £279 which is a little expensive compared to other smart speakers but you should be able to find it for a lot cheaper for second-hand, pre-owned and refurbished.