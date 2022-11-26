Beginner running smartwatch Garmin Forerunner 55 hits lowest ever price on Black Friday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Black Friday 2022 is all about cheap Garmin deals; just look at this brilliant Fenix 6X deal or this Instinct Solar offer. How about that inexpensive Forerunner 245 sale? Well, if it wasn't enough, we found another: the beginner-friendly Forerunner 55 is down to its lowest-ever price, selling for only £129.44.

In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we said it's a significant update over the Forerunner 45, and it's also very cheap, at least by running watch standards. Its only flaw is the screen, but this is to be expected from a watch that costs so little. Now, it costs even less, which makes us forget about the issues even more.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 55: Was £180 , now £129.44 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Forerunner 55 has an impressive 2-week battery life, has built-in GPS, and monitors a range of running metrics with high accuracy, including time, distance, pace and speed during runs or walks. It also allows you to monitor overall health and wellness with the wrist-based heart rate sensor. Better still, the watch suggests workouts based on your training load and capabilities!

Should you buy the Garmin Forerunner 55 on Black Friday?

It might not be the best running watch overall, but the Forerunner 55 doesn't cut too many corners, and for beginner runners, the shortcomings of this otherwise excellent GPS watch will be hardly noticeable. This is the Forerunner you need if you're on a tight budget!

