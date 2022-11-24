Stop the press! Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar is less than half-price on Black Friday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With so many deals being pushed in front of people, it's hard to know which is the best. People often exaggerate offers to make them look more appealing than they are – this isn't the case here. In fact, this deal doesn't need any extra promotion, as it truly is the best cheap Garmin deal this Black Friday. There won't be better deals than this; we're 99.99% sure.

What's even better is that this is a Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar deal, which is an awesome watch. It's one of the best Garmin watches, even though its successor, the Garmin Fenix 7X, has already been launched. For this price, it's simply unmissable. We recommend getting it, even if you aren't interested, as an investment or to have it in your watch collection. In the US, you can buy the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar for $394.47 (opens in new tab) (down from $749.99, -47% off) at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6x Pro Solar Carbon Grey DLC: Was £849 , now £389 at Jura Watches (opens in new tab)

As a prominent member of Garmin's adventure watch range, the Fenix 6x Pro Solar boasts built-in GPS, an heart rate sensor, offline topo maps, ski maps, solar charging, smart notifications, advanced training tools, and a DLC-coated bezel. Battery life up to 14 days in smartwatch mode or 16 days when solar charging.

Should you buy the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar on Black Friday?

Yes, you should. Not only does it look impressive, but the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar has everything you need when it comes to running or exploring outside. It tracks your steps, distance, calories and sleep, as well as monitors your heart rate, stress levels, blood oxygen and VO2 Max. If you’re looking for the best running watch, you’ve found a strong contender in the Garmin Fenix 6.

