Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This Garmin Forerunner 245 deal is one of the best we've seen this Back Friday. Progress is a marvellous thing in technology. New models of popular products are invariably better than their predecessors. But that doesn't mean that last year's model should be sent to the scrapheap, and that's certainly true of the Forerunner 245. While the 255, its replacement, is a better watch, it's not £200-worth of better… And yet, thanks to this Garmin Black Friday deal at Amazon, that's how much cheaper the 245 now is. Hell, this time last year, the Forerunner 245 was the best running watch you could buy. It hasn't suddenly become rubbish just because there's a new version out.

• Buy Garmin Forerunner 245 at Amazon, was £249, now £149, save £100 (opens in new tab)

• Shop ALL Garmin Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) – there are some great offers in there including a Fenix 6X Black Friday deal that will blow the mind of outdoor runners and hikers.

(opens in new tab) Cheapest ever Garmin Forerunner 245 was £249 now £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) – lowest ever price!

Garmin's last-generation, mid-range running watch still has what it takes to be a great purchase… especially at this price. The GPS and heart-rate sensor tech are still right up there with the best and the seven-day battery life still wipes the floor with Apple Watch.

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 245 running watch

The Garmin Forerunner 245 was the ultimate GPS running watch for the price-conscious runner and at this price you'd be some kind of damn fool to turn your nose up at it, just to get slightly better heart-rate tracking and GPS lock on, and a few more non-core features that you may or may not need. Other multi-sport smartwatches might provide more metrics, but for this price point, the Garmin Forerunner 245 is more than capable device.

The GPS+GLONASS+Galileo positioning system is quick and accurate, tracking your movement outdoors with high precision. The battery can last up to seven days in smartwatch mode and an impressive 24 hours in training mode with GPS on.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 also supports Garmin Coach, an adaptive training guide that can train you up to run a certain distance (5k, 10k or half marathon) within a certain time limit, set by you. The plan adapts to your training load and progression and adjusts it accordingly, and it's free. You can also create your own workouts at the Garmin Connect online fitness community.

This is not by any means a watch for beginners only. Advanced running dynamics tracked include ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio and more. It's a watch that will take you all the way from couch to 5K to ultra marathons… or, at least, much faster and more technically correct 5Ks.