Black Friday Amazon deal sees rugged smartwatch Garmin Instinct Solar fall to only £160

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You might have already bought a new Garmin watch thanks to that fantastic Garmin Fenix 6X deal from a couple of days ago. However, if you're still in the market for a new rugged wearable, we have an even cheap Garmin watch deal for you to check out: Amazon's currently selling the Garmin Instinct Solar for a mere £160 – that's half price off!

Now, that's a cheap Garmin watch deal we like to see. The Instinct Solar, as we explained in our Garmin Instinct Solar review, is a rugged GPS outdoor watch that's water-rated to 100 metres and constructed to U.S. military standard 810 for thermal, shock and water resistance. It has a compass, blood oxygen sensor, and many more smart features you probably won't use but are nice to have.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct Solar: Was £180 , now £129.44 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Instinct Solar has a built-in 3-axis compass, barometric altimeter, and multiple global navigation satellite systems to track position outdoors even in challenging environments. Thanks to the Power Glass feature, battery life is beyond amazing. Now half-price off at Amazon!

Should you buy the Garmin Instinct Solar on Black Friday?

The fibre-reinforced polymer case and chemically strengthened, scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla glass lens make the Garmin Instinct Solar tough. Not just any tough but military-standard tough! The Power Glass’s photovoltaic surface covers a large area, but despite the smaller ‘useful’ display area, the information is generally easy to read thanks to the screen-in-screen design. By getting a Garmin Instinct Solar, you get stress tracking, pulse oximeter, multi-GNSS support, ABC sensors, trackback routing, body battery energy monitor and more. Not too shabby!

For wearable deals from other brands, check out T3's roundups of the best cheap Fitbit deals. If it's cheap home gym equipment you're after, we have a couple of options: the best cheap Bowflex sales and the best treadmill deals. If you want to browse all Black Friday deals, head over to our main Black Friday deals hub.