Beat the Amazon Prime Day charge with these top tent bargains

Amazon Prime Day is on the very near horizon now, but you don’t need to wait until next week to bag yourself a serious bargain when it comes to finding the best tent for you and your crew. If you know where to look – and luckily for you, we do – plenty of sensational shelters from top brands are already being discounted, ranging from lightweight backpacking tents and pop-up shelters to festival teepees and inflatable palaces.

As one of T3’s outdoor experts, I’m always on the hunt for good tents. Having a reliable base camp is super important. No matter what sort of adventure activities you enjoy during the day, you need a quality home from home to come back to, where you can rest up, hang out, and get some sleep. Right now, when the sun is shining and the event calendar is buzzing, my attention is on larger tents, suitable for festival shenanigans or family adventures in the fresh air. Following are a few top tent deals that have caught my wandering eye.

Coleman Weathermaster 8XL Air BlackOut Tent

was £1,799.99 now £899 (save 50%) Accommodating up to eight people, and boasting three bedrooms with black-out fabric so you can enjoy a longer lie-in even on bright mornings, the Weathermaster 8XL Air from Coleman remains quick to pitch. The black-out rooms also stay cool on hot summer days, while the integrated porch has large windows that can be opened up to let the breeze in (or shut tight to keep the elements out). This palatial tent is perfect for longer camping holidays with family and friends.

Berghaus Adhara 500 Nightfall Tent

was £600 now £279 (save 54%) One of the best tent bargains available at the moment, the easy to pitch Adhara 500 Nightfall Tent from brilliant British brand Berghaus can accommodate five people. With high ceilings throughout, it has a darkened bedroom (so you can sleep in a little bit beyond the first blush of dawn) and a living space with mesh doors (for airflow) and transparent windows so you can see what’s going on around you. One of the lighter tents and easier-to-pack tents in this round-up, it can be transported in any vehicle and stored extremely easily, while still being big enough for use as a family or festival shelter.

Coleman Vail 6 Tent

was £599.99 now £254.89 (Save 58%) Air tents are ace, but not everyone wants to pump up the jam, and this top tunnel tent is here to remind us why pole-based shelters can be just the ticket when it comes to taking the family out under the stars. There are three sleeping areas in the Vail 6 from Coleman, plus living space for eating or playing games, and all rooms have great headroom and lots of features. There’s a black-out option, and lots of windows so you can control how much light you let in.

Vango Classic Instant 300 First Automatic Pop Up

was £159.95 now £129 (save 19%) Often, when you get to an event like a music festival, you just want a tent that can be pitched quickly so you can meet friends and start enjoying the entertainment - the Vango Classic Instant 300 is exactly this tent. We have been testing this tent over the last few weeks, and I loved it. It sleeps three people very comfortable (or four people at a push), stands quite tall and can be put and taken down in seconds. Ideal for festivals, especially at this price.

Robens Klondike Grande Tent

was £1,235 now £1,049.75 (save 15%) Capable of sleeping nine people in complete comfort, the Klondike Grande is a brilliant bell tent for larger groups of party people during festivals, and is also ideal for couples going on DIY glamping adventures and families looking for a base camp where they can spend quality outdoor time while exploring. Very well ventilated, it’s provides shelter no matter what the weather throws a you, and will last for many seasons.

Coleman Cortes Octagon 8

was £379.99 now £151.49 (save 60%) Make a massive saving on this eight-sided shelter from Coleman, which can house six to eight people with ease, and also acts as a high-sided all-weather shelter for everything from family gatherings to festival shenanigans. There are two doors on this easy-to-pitch versatile tent, which can be used for everything from a glamping abode to a pop-up guest room or an outdoor rumpus area for the kids.