Avengers Endgame big bad eat your heart out! Behold the Thronos Air gaming chair

Avengers Endgame villain Thanos definitely enjoys a good throne sitting, but his chair of choice has nothing on this crazy new gaming chair from Acer, which was unveiled earlier today at IFA 2019.

The Predator Thronos Air, which is a sequel to last year's Thronos, retails in at an wallet-bursting $14,000 (around £11,500), and delivers what can only be described as a futuristic game-playing throne to rule the virtual universe. Check out the Thronos Air video below for the hype.

This lighter, cheaper version of the Thronos (the original rang in at $20,000) delivers a steel exoskeleton-style cage within which a manually adjustable monitor arm has the power to suspend three large monitors side by side for an ultrawide visual setup. Also inside the cage is a adjustable keyboard and mouse table, as well as footrest and chair, which can naturally be tilted along with the monitor arm to deliver reclined gaming action.

The Thronos Air also has the ability to be outfitted with a variety of accessories, such as cameras and cup holders (essential for staying hydrated while cooking virtual fools), and unlike the original Thronos, this chair appears to come with an in-built massaging function, which will not doubt be perfect after lengthy rounds of virtual smiting.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Acer) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Acer)

The downside to all this is that the chair weighs in at 715 pounds (324kg) without anything else added to it, so when it is fully laden you better make sure the floor of the room it is in can take the weight. We're guessing Thanos wouldn't have these issues while gaming on the surface of Titan, though.

According to Acer, the Predator Thronos Air will go on sale towards the end of 2019.

