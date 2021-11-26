As a deals writer, this is what I'm buying in the Black Friday deals

The Black Friday deals are in full force, giving customers a chance to grab some incredible deals on popular and best selling products. Searching through all the deals, retailers and percentage cuts can be very confusing. It confused me too when I first started Black Friday shopping.

My job as a Deals Writer is to find the best deals and discounts available, to save T3 readers huge amounts of money on quality brands and items. Reporting on Black Friday means I now know Amazon , Argos , Currys , John Lewis , ASOS and more like the back of my hand and I know how to find a good deal.

If you want some extra guidance this Black Friday on what is a good deal or what you should be shopping, below are some of my favourite deals that I’ll definitely be taking advantage of in the Black Friday sales.

THE BEST RETAILERS TO SHOP THIS BLACK FRIDAY

WHAT I’D BUY IN THE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Kindle Paperwhite: was £149.99, now £79.99 at Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was £149.99, now £79.99 at Amazon

Save £70 on the Kindle Paperwhite in the Amazon Black Friday sale. As a big reader, I’ve wanted to update my Kindle for a while and this deal on the Kindle Paperwhite is irresistible. With hundreds of titles to choose from, the Kindle Paperwhite has a great battery life so you can take it with you wherever you go.

was £1,299, now £949 at Currys SAMSUNG QE43QN90AATXXU 43" Smart TV: was £1,299, now £949 at Currys

Save £350 on the Samsung QE43QN90AATXXU 43” Smart TV in the Currys Black Friday sale. This TV has a pixel-perfect contrast and ultra-focused colour, contrast and sound. It’s perfect for streaming and gaming and as TV deals go, this is well worth taking advantage of.

was £149.99, now £62.99 at Amazon JBL Live Free NC+ Tws True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: was £149.99, now £62.99 at Amazon

Save £87 on the JBL Live Free NC+ Earbuds in the Amazon Black Friday sale. These earbuds have active noise cancelling, a built-in microphone and up to 21 hours of wireless playing time with the charging case. With hands-free operation, these earbuds make it easy to adjust volume and take calls.

was £249, now £149 at Amazon Garmin Forerunner 245: was £249, now £149 at Amazon

Save £100 on the Garmin Forerunner 245 in the Amazon Black Friday sale. Smartwatches are great pieces of tech and Garmin is a very popular brand. Garmin watches have been receiving huge discounts during November and I can’t resist this one from Amazon. It’s ideal for tracking workouts, monitoring heart rate and reporting other activities.

Adidas Originals Essentials Leggings: was £23, now £17.25 at ASOS Adidas Originals Essentials Leggings: was £23, now £17.25 at ASOS

Save £5.75 on the Adidas Originals Essentials Leggings in the ASOS Black Friday sale. Adidas has been very popular this Black Friday and these leggings from ASOS are no exception. From the Originals collection, I love how simple these leggings are but how perfect they are for running.

Ziggy Huggies & Green Onyx Baguette Ear Charm Set: was £110, now £82.50 at Monica Vinader Ziggy Huggies & Green Onyx Baguette Ear Charm Set: was £110, now £82.50 at Monica Vinader

Save £27.50 on the Ziggy Huggies & Green Onyx Baguette Ear Charm Set in the Monica Vinader Black Friday sale. As a huge jewellery fan, I really love Monica Vinader as she uses sustainable and ethically sourced materials in her jewellery collections. I’m a big fan of earrings and these huggies with detachable charms are extremely stylish and perfect for the festive season.

Tassimo by Bosch Happy Pod Coffee Machine: was £106, now £29 at AO.com Tassimo by Bosch Happy Pod Coffee Machine: was £106, now £29 at AO.com

Save £77 on the Tassimo by Bosch Happy Pod Coffee Machine in the AO.com Black Friday sale. A handy kitchen appliance, this machine makes quick coffee that tastes like it came from a coffee shop. This price cut is so big it has to be taken advantage of.

Salt & Pepper Mill Set: was £55, now £27.50 at Le Creuset Salt & Pepper Mill Set: was £55, now £27.50 at Le Creuset

Save £27.50 on the Salt & Pepper Mill Set in the Le Creuset Black Friday sale. I’ve been wanting to update my salt and pepper setup for a while now and Le Creuset is easily one of the best kitchenware brands on the market. This set is half price and will go so well with any kitchen or home décor.

BaByliss Straight & Curl Brilliance Straighteners: was £120, now £60 at Very BaByliss Straight & Curl Brilliance Straighteners: was £120, now £60 at Very

Save £60 on the BaByliss Straight & Curl Brilliance Straighteners in the Very Black Friday sale. Very has been hitting it out the park this year with their incredible deals on haircare from BaByliss, ghd, Remington and more. These straighteners are half price and come in a pretty rose gold colour. It’s clever technology means it heats up quickly and gives long lasting results.