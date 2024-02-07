Arc'teryx removes harmful chemicals from its Beta waterproof jacket

Arc'teryx's Beta Waterproof Lightweight Jacket is somewhat of an icon in outdoor circles; it currently sits in the number two spot in T3's best waterproof jacket guide. This is thanks to the combination of the jacket's premium construction, lightweight materials, and the fact that it can be used for any purpose, from hiking to mountaineering.

Revised for 2024, the new Arc'teryx Beta Lightweight Jacket shuns PFAS (a.k.a. 'forever chemicals') by using Gore-Tex's ePE technology (more on this can be found here: What's Gore-Tex ePE?). Paired with an FC0 DWR, 100% recycled nylon face fabric, and a dope-dyed recycled nylon C-KNIT backer, the jacket's fabric is said to provide a long product life and oﬀers a reduced carbon footprint.

"The Beta line is our most versatile line of Gore-Tex jackets, and the Beta Lightweight is the highest performance, most feature-rich and lightest weight (fabric) shell," says Nelle Horsley, Apparel Designer at Arc'teryx, "The weight of the membrane is 50% lighter than the previous ePTFE membrane."

Some of the available colourways of the Beta Lightweight Jacket (Image credit: Arc'teryx)

Some of the standout features include durably waterproof, windproof, breathable 40D 3L Gore-Tex protection, Gore C-Kknit backer technology, helmet-compatible StormHood, pit zippers, embedded RECCO reflector, zippered hand pockets, and more. Arc'teryx claims Beta Jackets are produced in a Fair Trade Certified facility.

The shell also contains materials that meet the bluesign criteria, bio-derived material from 60% castor bean oil, and raw materials made with at least 30% of recycled content, according to Arc'teryx.

The revised Arc'teryx Beta Waterproof Lightweight Jacket is available to buy from today at Arc'teryx in women's and men's versions for a friendly price of £450/ $500 (approx AU$ 820) – AU availability TBC.