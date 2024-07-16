Apple's AirPods Max drop to lowest price in years – secure yours with under £90!

I've spent many years covering Amazon Prime Day's best deals. This year it's the premium headphones deals that have most impressed me, with even Apple products making their way into the sale – a rare thing indeed! From lowest-ever AirPods Pro 2 pricing, to the AirPods Max offer here, both are great buys.

Check out the Apple AirPods Max deal here

If you're looking for a pair of the best headphones and are big into Apple's ecosystem then, well, the AirPods Max are a no-brainer – except, of course, for their massive asking price. Fortunately this sale sees the over-ears drop to their lowest price since Prime Day two years ago.

Apple AirPods Max: was £549 now £449 at Amazon Apple's only over-ear headphones sound exceptional – and any price drop is a very rare thing indeed. This is the lowest price the Max have dropped down to for a couple of years. And with the option to spread payments over five months without paying interest using Amazon's installments system, that'll further take the sting out of the tail.

The appeal of Apple's AirPods Max is multi-faceted: the active noise-cancelling (ANC) is amazing, the sound quality is impressive, and with this new joint lowest-ever price – which I've verified using third-party tracker CamelCamelCamel – and, better still, you can secure buying a pair with just £89.90 down! Five payments at that price over five months, with 0% interest, make for a great way to obtain Apple's top-tier headphones.

You have to be an Amazon Prime member, of course, but the cover fee is worth it for a discount that's this decent. Prime delivers other great benefits, too, including Prime Gaming (free Tomb Raider is now available), great titles on Amazon Prime Video (check out July's best selection here), and free shipping on eligible orders.