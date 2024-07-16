Apple's AirPods Max drop to lowest price in years – secure yours with under £90!

The AirPods Max haven't been this low-priced since Amazon Prime Day two years ago!

Apple AirPods Max deal
(Image credit: Apple / Future)
Mike Lowe
By
published

I've spent many years covering Amazon Prime Day's best deals. This year it's the premium headphones deals that have most impressed me, with even Apple products making their way into the sale – a rare thing indeed! From lowest-ever AirPods Pro 2 pricing, to the AirPods Max offer here, both are great buys.

Check out the Apple AirPods Max deal here

If you're looking for a pair of the best headphones and are big into Apple's ecosystem then, well, the AirPods Max are a no-brainer – except, of course, for their massive asking price. Fortunately this sale sees the over-ears drop to their lowest price since Prime Day two years ago. 

Apple AirPods Max:&nbsp;was £549 now £449 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max: was £549 now £449 at Amazon

Apple's only over-ear headphones sound exceptional – and any price drop is a very rare thing indeed. This is the lowest price the Max have dropped down to for a couple of years. And with the option to spread payments over five months without paying interest using Amazon's installments system, that'll further take the sting out of the tail. 

View Deal

The appeal of Apple's AirPods Max is multi-faceted: the active noise-cancelling (ANC) is amazing, the sound quality is impressive, and with this new joint lowest-ever price – which I've verified using third-party tracker CamelCamelCamel – and, better still, you can secure buying a pair with just £89.90 down! Five payments at that price over five months, with 0% interest, make for a great way to obtain Apple's top-tier headphones.

You have to be an Amazon Prime member, of course, but the cover fee is worth it for a discount that's this decent. Prime delivers other great benefits, too, including Prime Gaming (free Tomb Raider is now available), great titles on Amazon Prime Video (check out July's best selection here), and free shipping on eligible orders. 

CATEGORIES
Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone too (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech and audio aficionado his beat at T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a tech stone unturned he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸