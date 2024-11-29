It won't take you long to spot someone donning a pair of Apple's AirPods. That's because the in-ear headphones from Apple are truly exceptional – and the price on the company's best pair, the AirPods Pro 2, is back to the best price it's ever been.
See the AirPods Pro 2 deal on Amazon here
That's thanks to one of the Best Black Friday deals, with a whole host of product dropping in price across various retailers. The AirPods Pro 2 are a particularly standout deal, though, as it's rare for Apple's top-tier earbuds to drop below the £200 mark – so this £179 asking price is a bargain indeed!
Apple's top-end earbuds, complete with exceptional active noise-cancelling (ANC), a quality sound profile, and excellent fit, are a major improvement over the original AirPod Pro release. This mega-deal low price only furthers the appeal.
We've done the behind-the-scenes legwork and checked third-party site CamelCamelCamel to verify the AirPods Pro 2 have never been cheaper than this. For a short period during Amazon's Prime Day sales they were the same, but went back up in price after that sale was over – so this Black Friday deal is a return to their best price.
The AirPods Pro 2 are worth every penny too, as our review called Apple's 'buds "the king of ANC" for Apple users. The active noise-cancelling here does a stellar job of blocking out environmental noise so you can focus on your music, podcasts, calls and any other audio that you want to transmit into your ears.
Add in superb sound quality and speedy Apple-specific pairing, and when it comes to the best earbuds for Apple users, it's a no-brainer really – the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation are a clear winner. If you've been holding back from buying a pair due to the price then, well, now's the time to dig in.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
