Prime Gaming adds Lara Croft classic with 86% score – be quick, it's free for 48-hours!

This is one of my favourite Amazon Prime Day deals to appear – because it's completely free! If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber and registered for Prime Gaming then the 2015 classic Rise of the Tomb Raider is yours to download at no extra cost.

Sign-up for Amazon Prime and get Prime Gaming for free

Well, almost! This is a mark your calendars alert, really, as the Prime Gaming promotion will only be available during Amazon Prime Day proper, which is on the 16th and 17th July this year. That's the window during which you download this classic Lara Croft title and part with no additional cash.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: free on Prime Gaming for Amazon Prime subscribers This is the second game in Square Enix's Tomb Raider 'Survivor' trilogy. Not that you have to play the previous game immediately before, but that'll give you a taste of the third-person action-adventure that this game delivers so well. Given that the title costs over £30 on Amazon for Xbox, getting it for free is a veritable deal!

Rise of the Tomb Raider is deemed a great title by many gamers, too, with a Metacritic score that's high for the score-aggregator site – it's sat on a very respectable 86%, which is a much higher rating than many games of the era. Seeing as that score is from a game that launched 9 years ago, it's not going to fluctuate anytime soon.

There's even more to this Prime Gaming deal, too, as Chivalry II and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will also become available for download during the same period. Very different games, sure, and not quite as highly-ranked on Metacritic – but as they're both free, might as well give them a shot to see if they're your new favourite games.

Available from the Epic Games Store, the Rise of the Tomb Raider download is actually the 20 Year Celebration version of the game, meaning that the Season Pass content is also included for extra immersion into the Siberian-based adventure's story. If you're playing for hours then you might want to invest in a pair of the best gaming headphones to avoid disturbing your household.