Prime Gaming adds Lara Croft classic with 86% score – be quick, it's free for 48-hours!

Rise of the Tomb Raider is free for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers – but you have to download during Prime Day

Rise of the Tomb Raider
(Image credit: Square Enix / Future)
Mike Lowe
By
published

This is one of my favourite Amazon Prime Day deals to appear – because it's completely free! If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber and registered for Prime Gaming then the 2015 classic Rise of the Tomb Raider is yours to download at no extra cost. 

Sign-up for Amazon Prime and get Prime Gaming for free

Well, almost! This is a mark your calendars alert, really, as the Prime Gaming promotion will only be available during Amazon Prime Day proper, which is on the 16th and 17th July this year. That's the window during which you download this classic Lara Croft title and part with no additional cash.

Rise of the Tomb Raider:

Rise of the Tomb Raider: free on Prime Gaming for Amazon Prime subscribers

This is the second game in Square Enix's Tomb Raider 'Survivor' trilogy. Not that you have to play the previous game immediately before, but that'll give you a taste of the third-person action-adventure that this game delivers so well. Given that the title costs over £30 on Amazon for Xbox, getting it for free is a veritable deal!

View Deal

Rise of the Tomb Raider is deemed a great title by many gamers, too, with a Metacritic score that's high for the score-aggregator site – it's sat on a very respectable 86%, which is a much higher rating than many games of the era. Seeing as that score is from a game that launched 9 years ago, it's not going to fluctuate anytime soon.

There's even more to this Prime Gaming deal, too, as Chivalry II and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will also become available for download during the same period. Very different games, sure, and not quite as highly-ranked on Metacritic – but as they're both free, might as well give them a shot to see if they're your new favourite games. 

Available from the Epic Games Store, the Rise of the Tomb Raider download is actually the 20 Year Celebration version of the game, meaning that the Season Pass content is also included for extra immersion into the Siberian-based adventure's story. If you're playing for hours then you might want to invest in a pair of the best gaming headphones to avoid disturbing your household. 

CATEGORIES
Gaming Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone too (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech and audio aficionado his beat at T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a tech stone unturned he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸