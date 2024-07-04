Amazon Prime Video in July 2024: the 5 best new shows and movies to watch

July is upon us – the sun's out (at long last), it's festival season, and there's a whole new month of content to sink your teeth into on the many streaming platforms out there right now.

Amazon Prime Video tops our list of the best streaming services at present thanks to its simply superb selection, and it's going to have another seismic month thanks to a bunch of new arrivals.

We've gathered the best new shows and movies coming to Prime Video this July right here so that you know what's coming and worth watching. If Netflix is more your taste then check out our Netflix in July feature too.

Space Cadet

Streaming from: Thursday July 4th

Sometimes (in fact, often) you just need a movie that doesn't take itself too seriously to sit down with a have a chilled evening. That looks like exactly the box that will be ticked by Emma Roberts vehicle Space Cadet when it starts streaming early this month.

Roberts plays a party girl who wants to realise her dream of becoming an astronaut and sets out to lie her way into space. Expect romantic fun and plenty of silliness, and while it might not look like high cinema, this should still be a really good watch.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia

Streaming from: Thursday July 11th

You might not have been clamouring for a sequel to Sausage Party, the 2016 animated adventure that asked the question, "What if food was alive?", but here we are. The food universe is back for an eight-part series by way of a follow-up.

It seems certain to bring more extremely explicit jokes masked by the anthropomorphised food items delivering them, along with double entendres and gore disguised the same way. Again, it might not be aiming for the stars, but if you want a silly good time then this looks like a great choice.

The Boys Season 4

Streaming from: new episodes Thursday weekly

It might be ongoing, but there are probably people out there who haven't realised that the new season of The Boys has started – and the show is on its usual rip-roaring form, from flying killer sheep to almost unbelievable moments of gore.

The season's on a weekly release schedule, and we're five episodes in so far, so there will be an episode per week throughout July. If you haven't yet caught up with what's aired so far, now is the perfect time to get yourself ready for the second half of the season.

Knives Out

Streaming from: available now

Since Netflix bought the rights to two sequels (one of which is out, Glass Onion), you might have assumed that it had exclusivity on Knives Out, but that's not the case – the movie was just added to Prime Video here in the UK.

That means you can watch one of the most enjoyable modern mystery movies we can think of, full of fun twists and interesting little character portraits from a hugely engaging cast. Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc has already become something of an icon, and this breakout hit played the biggest role in that rise.

The Neon Demon

Streaming from: available now

If you're here looking for something a little more self-serious then it doesn't get much more arthouse than The Neon Demon, which just made its return to Amazon's streaming library.

This movie from the director of Drive is a creepy and intense watch, taking a deeply cynical and satirical look at the world of fashion and what people would be willing to do to conquer it.

It's also a fun watch for any fans of Mad Max: Fury Road, since a whole heap of the escaped wives from that movie feature in The Neon Demon at times.