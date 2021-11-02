AO.com shares its top 5 Black Friday shopping tips

The Black Friday sales are almost upon us now and with them so no doubt you're prepping to save big on some items you've had your eye on and perhaps get your Christmas gift shopping done at the same time.

Throughout the sales period, T3 will be highlighting the best Black Friday deals from the UK's top retailers – Amazon, John Lewis, Argos, AO.com and others.

Speaking of AO.com, the company's Trading Director, Simon Exton, has these five tips on making the most of 2021 Black Friday sales event.

1. Write your wish list. To stay within your budget and to make the most of your time shopping the sales, have a wish list ready to go. This will help you to keep an eye on the best deals across retailers and also to avoid endless sale scrolling if you are on a budget. If you know what you need, you can shop it more easily. It’s also a good idea to write a list of the brands you want to shop at, so you don’t get distracted.

2. Use social inspiration. Social media channels like TikTok and Instagram are great ways to shop and get the look you’re after, whether it’s clothes or décor for your home. Start by making a list or taking screenshots now. Channels like Twitter are used to showcase the very best deals so it’s worth keeping an eye on these, so you don’t miss out on any great savings. Also, check back in on social channels for special discount codes when Black Friday gets here.

3. Make the most of extended sales periods. Black Friday is now a month-long event, meaning you get can amazing savings for a longer period of time. Keep an eye on products and have a benchmark of what value of discount you’d be happy with. You might just catch a great deal early on in the sales period as opposed to waiting and missing out if it’s a popular deal! But don’t worry if it goes cheaper once you’ve bought it as many retailers now offer their Black Friday price match promise. The longer sales period also means you can tick off your Christmas shopping without feeling overwhelmed as you can take your time shopping over the course of a week or more.

4. Get your timings right. Lots of shoppers will jump online as soon as they open their eyes, again on their lunch hour and similarly in the evening when they’re having down time. If you want to miss any slow-moving websites or websites crashing altogether – try shopping when it’s quieter such as in the early hours, during the 9-5 and again in the later evening.

5. Put it in your basket. If you know what you’re after, add items to your basket sooner rather than later. This will help you to see the savings in each basket, rather than scrolling to find alternatives and keeps your shopping to a minimum if you are on a budget. It also speeds up the checkout process and you can rest assured you will have snapped up the deal you’re after!

