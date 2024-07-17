An iPhone 15 Pro Max for just $0.01? It could only be Amazon Prime Day

It's Amazon Prime Day season, folks, and that means bargains on big ticket items. You've likely already seen a stack of brilliant deals floating around, with prices slashed across the board.

But this is by far the biggest deal I've seen so far. It's rare to ever see a discount on the iPhone at all – but this one has had its entire price tag removed!

That's right – you can snag the new iPhone 15 Pro Max for just $0.01 at Amazon.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: was $1,199.99, now $0.01 at Amazon

Just one single cent is all you'll need to pick up the iPhone 15 Pro Max right now at Amazon. That's a mind-bendingly good deal, offering you the latest flagship iPhone for as close to nothing as is humanly possible.

"Now, come on," I hear you cry, "there must be a catch."

Well, not really. The only caveat, of course, is that you'll need to pay for your wireless plan. That's provided by Boost Infinite on this offer, with plans starting from $60 per month. That's hardly a hidden cost though – you'd need to sort that one way or another!

So, what else do you need to know? Well, the iPhone 15 Pro Max packs in one of the best camera systems which currently exists on a phone. You'll find seven different pro lens styles on there, including a 5x telephoto camera.

Inside, you'll find the A17 Pro chip. That's the latest processor in Apple's mobile range, and offers the most advanced computing power that the brand has brought to market.

You'll get key features like Emergency SOS via Satellite, Crash Detection, Roadside Assistance via Satellite and Fall Detection on board. All of those are designed to make life easier and safer for you, by alerting, or connecting you with, the emergency services in different situations.

If you only buy one deal today, this should almost certainly be it.