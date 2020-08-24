Amazon 4K TV deals: save up to £300 on Sony, Philips and TCL 4K TVs in the End of Summer Sale

Looking for one of the best 4K TV deals for a bargain big-screen upgrade? Amazon's Summer Sale has a tidy selection of supremely cheap 4K TVs to browse, including a 50-inch 4K TV with HDR and smart TV features for just £299! Who needs Prime Day when you've got offers like these?
The TVs on offer start from 50 inches, but with options at 55 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches, all with great savings, you're covered whatever vision-filling size you're looking for.
The options here range from some real bargain sets that focus on size for your buck, up to Philips' impressive 'One' range, which are TVs that aim to bring you a balance decent sound, good specs and impressive quality for a mid-range price.
And Sony has a collection of mid-range sets up to 75-inches in there, which bring the company's signature excellent image processing – vital to have on bigger screens.
Here are our favourite picks from what's on offer – remember than the End of Summer Sale lasts until 1st September 2020, but products may sell out before then!
TCL 50EP658 50-inch 4K TV | Save £80 | Now £299 at Amazon UK
Think getting this much TV for this low a price means no bells and whistles? Think again. This TV supports HDR10, and is powered by Android TV, which gives it a pretty comprehensive range of streaming services and smart features, including easily streaming to the TV from your phone over Chromecast. It can be controlled with Google Assistant or Alexa too, and includes Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi. It's a pretty remarkable amount of TV tech for the money.View Deal
Philips 55PUS7304 55-inch 4K TV | Save £131 | Now £469 at Amazon UK
The idea with this TV is to make it easy to choose, knowing that it gives you all the key features you could need: a 4K screen with rich colours, backed up by support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ dynamic HDR formats; Android TV providing a comprehensive platform for streaming services and catch-up TV; decent sound, with support for Dolby Atmos if you want to improve it with an external sound system; Philips' own impressive P5 picture engine to give you impressive upscaling of HD content to 4K; and Philips' unique Ambilight feature, which spread the colours of what's on TV out onto the walls for extra immersion.View Deal
TCL 65EC788 65-Inch 4K TV | Save £100 | Now £649 at Amazon UK
This more premium TCL model comes with improvements everywhere from the images to the design and even the speakers, but still remains a seriously low price for the size. The 4K screen supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision next-gen HDR formats, and there's beefy sound system from Japanese hi-fi specialist Onkyo. Android TV powers the smart systems, and there are far-field microphones so you can trigger Google Assistant on it directly. The 'frameless' design is neat too – there are ultra-slim bezels on three sides, with just a thicker chin giving it away.
There's also a 55-inch version for just £449.View Deal
Sony BRAVIA KD75XH80 75-inch 4K TV | Save £300 | Now £1,599 at Amazon UK
We mentioned above that Sony's big play here is bringing its excellent processing tech to big screens for less, and while this set is a step up in price compared to the other TVs here, going as big as 75 inches always requires a premium. The crucial thing is that Sony's display tech will make it worth the upgrade: X-Reality Pro tech is fantastic at upscaling HD to 4K and making sure that native 4K is as sharp on the big screen as can be; MotionFlow helps to keep fast movement looking both clearer and natural, making this fantastic for the new sports seasons coming up; Dolby Vision support means you get rich colours and great contrast. It's another one powered by Android TV, so it's full of streaming options.
If 75 inches is a bit big, Sony has a 65-inch TV in the sale, and a 55-inch option.View Deal
